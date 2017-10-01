Benjamin Watson Playing, Rookie DE Chris Wormley Inactive





The Ravens' leading receiver, tight end Benjamin Watson, will play against the Steelers.

Watson sat out the first two days of practice with a calf injury, but practiced fully Friday. He was questionable to play.

Watson leads the Ravens in receptions (11), receiving yards (103), catches of 20 yards or more (two) and first down receptions (nine).

The Ravens scratched rookie defensive end Chris Wormley, meaning either Bronson Kaufusi or Carl Davis will start in place of Brent Urban, who went on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury.

Davis is listed first on the depth chart with Kaufusi behind him. Kaufusi was a healthy scratch the first three weeks. It will be his first career regular-season game, as the third-round pick sat out his entire rookie year because of a broken ankle.

The Ravens are short-handed on the defensive line, as Brandon Williams (foot) was ruled out before the game. That means Michael Pierce, Willie Henry, Patrick Ricard, Davis and Kaufusi are the team's only defensive linemen.

Baltimore also made guard Tony Bergstrom a healthy scratch for the second straight week. That means Matt Skura and Jermaine Eluemunor are the team's two right guards. They split action last week in London with Skura seeing the majority of the snaps.

The Ravens' other inactives are wide receiver Chris Moore, tight end Maxx Williams (foot), cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh), and tackle Dieugot Joseph.

The Steelers will be without a couple of starters as right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) are both inactive. Chris Hubbard will likely play in place of Gilbert. J.J. Wilcox will start in place of Mitchell.

Veteran linebacker James Harrison is also inactive versus the Ravens, a team he has a long history against. The Steelers have other younger pass rushers in rookie T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.