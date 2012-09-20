Bernard Pollard Refutes 'Patriot-Killer' Tag





It doesn't matter what uniform he's in. Bernard Pollard has spelled trouble for the New England Patriots over the years.

While playing for Kansas City in 2008, Pollard hit quarterback Tom Brady's knee and ended his season in Week 1 with torn ACL and MCL ligaments.

While playing for the Houston Texans in 2009, Pollard was closing in on Wes Welker when the wide receiver cut on the artificial turf and tore up his knee, knocking him out of the playoffs.

In last year's AFC championship, Pollard made a hard tackle on Rob Gronkowski that sent the tight end temporarily out of the game with an ankle injury and left him limited in the Super Bowl.

With a chuckle, a reporter asked Pollard on Wednesday whether he embraces his "Patriot-killer" role.

"That's not me," Pollard said seriously. "I don't laugh at anything like that because that's not my intention. I am not a malicious player.

"I look to play football hard, fast and physical. It just so happens that a lot of the injuries came against the Patriots, but I think they know and understand that I respect them as men, as players. But when it's all said and done we are going against each other. I'm going to do everything I can to see the ball, hit the ball."

Brady was complementary of Pollard on a conference call with the Baltimore media Wednesday. The signal caller raved about what Pollard brings to the field as a playmaker, and seemed to have no qualms with Pollard's physicality.

"I have a lot of respect for him as a player and a competitor," Brady said. "Certainly what happened years ago was an accident. That's part of football and something that you really move on from."

Still, the Patriots may be crossing their fingers that Pollard can't play.

Pollard's status for Sunday's game is unknown after he was knocked out of the Philadelphia game with a rib contusion he suffered when he sacked Michael Vick. Pollard said he expects to be "ready to go" but did not practice Wednesday.

If Pollard can't play, it would mean two Ravens players who have given the Patriots headaches won't be on the field.