Bernard Pollard Refutes 'Patriot-Killer' Tag

Sep 20, 2012 at 06:30 AM
20-Pollard-pats-news.jpg


It doesn't matter what uniform he's in. Bernard Pollard has spelled trouble for the New England Patriots over the years.

While playing for Kansas City in 2008, Pollard hit quarterback Tom Brady's knee and ended his season in Week 1 with torn ACL and MCL ligaments.

While playing for the Houston Texans in 2009, Pollard was closing in on Wes Welker when the wide receiver cut on the artificial turf and tore up his knee, knocking him out of the playoffs.

In last year's AFC championship, Pollard made a hard tackle on Rob Gronkowski that sent the tight end temporarily out of the game with an ankle injury and left him limited in the Super Bowl.

With a chuckle, a reporter asked Pollard on Wednesday whether he embraces his "Patriot-killer" role.

"That's not me," Pollard said seriously. "I don't laugh at anything like that because that's not my intention. I am not a malicious player.

"I look to play football hard, fast and physical. It just so happens that a lot of the injuries came against the Patriots, but I think they know and understand that I respect them as men, as players. But when it's all said and done we are going against each other. I'm going to do everything I can to see the ball, hit the ball."

Brady was complementary of Pollard on a conference call with the Baltimore media Wednesday. The signal caller raved about what Pollard brings to the field as a playmaker, and seemed to have no qualms with Pollard's physicality.

"I have a lot of respect for him as a player and a competitor," Brady said. "Certainly what happened years ago was an accident. That's part of football and something that you really move on from."

Still, the Patriots may be crossing their fingers that Pollard can't play.

Pollard's status for Sunday's game is unknown after he was knocked out of the Philadelphia game with a rib contusion he suffered when he sacked Michael Vick. Pollard said he expects to be "ready to go" but did not practice Wednesday.

If Pollard can't play, it would mean two Ravens players who have given the Patriots headaches won't be on the field.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs has tormented the Patriots and Brady over the years. In six career games (regular season and postseason), Suggs has three sacks and two forced fumbles. Suggs and his banter are still sidelined, however, due to his Achilles injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Is Topping His MVP Season

The Ravens' Super Bowl window is open right now. Sunday is another get-right game for a team leader. Jackson's next weather test is wind.
news

Oral History of Tylan Wallace's Walk-Off Touchdown

In their own words, teammates who helped spring Tylan Wallace on his 76-yard walk-off touchdown describe the play.
news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Is Now Papa Snoop

Malik Hamm is a possibility to be activated. More foul weather predicted in Jacksonville. Ravens just 'haven't played well' in Jacksonville.
news

Kyle Hamilton Has a 'Good' Chance to Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens will be at or close to full strength against the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Ravens Looking to Improve Their Run Defense

Odell Beckham Jr. looks to take advantage of Lamar Jackson's ability to extend plays. No moment is too big for Jackson, but he gave a thumbs down to locker room T-shirts with his picture on them. 
news

Tyler Huntley Misses Practice; Kyle Hamilton Limited Again

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not at practice, but Kyle Hamilton was again.
news

Mark Andrews Is Doing Well, Helping Isaiah Likely Behind the Scenes

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is still in regular contact with Mark Andrews, who is helping him flourish in the TE1 role.
news

Lamar Jackson 'Honored' By MVP Talk, But He's Focused on Winning Super Bowl 

Justin Madubuike's sack streak continues despite opponents' increased efforts to stop it. A chance to capture the No. 1 seed gives the Ravens ample incentive. Zay Flowers expects a big family turnout to see him play in Jacksonville.
news

All Nine Ravens Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Here's how Baltimore can punch its postseason ticket in Week 15.
news

Malik Cunningham Talks About His Decision to Join Ravens

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Malik Cunningham will work at wide receiver and quarterback for now, with his future squarely on developing as a QB.
news

Kyle Hamilton Practiced, 'Felt Pretty Good'

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is practicing with a knee brace just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan if Kyle Hamilton Is Sidelined?

Will the Ravens continue to air it out? How do the Ravens improve their run defense against similar systems? Is there hope that Mark Andrews will return?
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising