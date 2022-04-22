Late for Work 4/22: Best-Case Scenario for Ravens in the First Round

Who will the Ravens select in the first round? Will they trade up? Trade back?

Mock drafts and trade scenarios have been circulating for months. With less than a week to go before the start of the draft on Thursday, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec offered his thoughts.

What is the best-case scenario in the first round for the Ravens, who own the 14th-overall pick?

"That they'll be on the clock and at least three of these players are available: Florida State outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, [Georgia defensive tackle Jordan] Davis and [Utah inside linebacker Devin] Lloyd," Zrebiec wrote. "At the very least, that would guarantee the Ravens would get a player who fills a major need.

"Also, if all those guys were available, the Ravens would have the luxury of trading back a few spots to pick up more draft capital, and they still would be assured of getting one of those guys. It's always hard to tell how a team feels about a particular player in the draft with all the subterfuge and misdirection. However, if Johnson or Stingley falls, the Ravens should run up the card."

In looking at which positions the Ravens are most likely to address in the first round, he ranked edge rusher at No. 1 (35 percent chance), followed by cornerback (30 percent), offensive tackle (25 percent) and "other" (10 percent).

"Given their myriad needs, this is one of those years when the Ravens' first-round pick could come from five or six positions and it wouldn't be a surprise," Zrebiec wrote. "But the need for an impact edge rusher and starting-caliber corner trumps everything else."

Regarding the likelihood of the Ravens moving out of the No. 14 spot, Zrebiec said they "are always more likely to trade back," but he wouldn't be surprised if they traded up if the draft board falls in certain ways. Baltimore owns 10 picks overall, including nine in the first four rounds.

"They know that the more swings they take, the better chance they have to connect on some good players. That said, the Ravens go into every draft with a few guys in mind whom they are willing to trade up for if they drop a bit," Zrebiec wrote. "This is all speculation because Ravens officials protect their draft board at all costs, but it will be interesting to see whether Baltimore tries to move up if Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux or Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner is still available in that eight-to-10 range.