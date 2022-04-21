Late for Work 4/21: Should the Ravens Trade for Deebo Samuel?

Baltimore Beatdown’s Spencer Schultz advocated for the Ravens to pursue a trade for Samuel.

"There's no such thing as too many weapons, especially in the pass game, and adding a serious threat like Samuel or another top draft pick has the potential, combined with Lamar Jackson, to seriously limit the way defensive coordinators can defend Baltimore's offense," Schultz wrote. "While there are still some questions regarding [Ronnie] Stanley's health and the Ravens' center position, this is a deep class when it comes to tackle and center options that could help on day two or three of the draft. While Baltimore does need to find answers there, add cornerbacks and edge defenders, adding another playmaker is a fun discussion that deserves to be exercised."

A contract extension for Samuel, who is entering the final year on his rookie contract, would probably be in the range of what Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million, $30 million average per year) and Davante Adams (five years, $140 million, $28 million average per year) received this offseason.

Could the Ravens afford that?

"Short answer? Yes, they can," Schultz wrote. "Long answer? If Baltimore values a receiver like Samuel as a foundational piece of their franchise over the next three to five years, they can create enough cap room to support the addition in the immediate, while they still have room to decide their plan over the next few years.

"Hill and Adams have first year cap hits of $6.4M and $8.1M, respectively. If Samuel or another receiver nets a similar deal, the Ravens could restructure the contracts of players like Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Mark Andrews, Kevin Zeitler as needed to create well over $10M in additional 2022 cap space, according to Over the Cap."

What would the Ravens have to give up for Samuel? Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels put together several hypothetical trade packages, including one for the Ravens that has them sending the 49ers their first-round pick (No. 14 overall), a third-round pick (No. 76) and 2023 third-round pick.

It might take more than that for the 49ers to part with Samuel.

The Miami Dolphins sent the Kansas City Chiefs five draft picks — a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), second-round pick (No. 50) and fourth-round pick, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023 — for Hill, and the Las Vegas Raiders traded the Green Bay Packers a 2022 first-round pick (No. 22) and second-round pick (No. 53) for Adams.