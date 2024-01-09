Ravens Eye View: Looking Back on Some of the Top Highlights

There doesn't seem to be much point to looking back on the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Steelers – a 17-10 loss in horrible conditions in which the No. 1-seed Ravens rested six starters, including Lamar Jackson.
With the Ravens on their playoff bye week, let's instead look back on some of their top regular season highlights.
Lamar's Second MVP Season*
It's not official yet, but it would be extremely surprising if Jackson does not win his second MVP. The better question is whether it will be unanimous again.
Jackson finished the regular season with a career-high 3,678 passing yards on a career-high 457 passing attempts.
Still, it wasn't like the Ravens were a passing machine. The Ravens attempted the second-fewest passes in the league (494) and once again finished the season with the league's most rushing attempts (541).
Jackson's ownership and development in first-year Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's passing scheme took his game to another level. He threw 24 touchdowns and had seven interceptions, the same amount as last year despite four more games played.
Zay Flowers' Breakout Rookie Year
The Ravens were thrilled to get Zay Flowers in the draft and the pick paid immediate dividends with him becoming the team's top wide receiver.
Flowers set the Ravens franchise rookie record with 858 yards receiving. He had 77 catches on a team-high 108 targets. His five receiving touchdowns were tied for the second-most on the team with Isaiah Likely, trailing Mark Andrews.
Flowers ran the full route tree and lined up all over Baltimore's offense. His most frequent routes were hitch (25.8%), go (19%), and in (13%). Flowers lined up out wide on 71.4% of his routes and in the slot on 25.3%.
Dominant Defense in Every Way
The Ravens became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed per game (16.5), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).
Here's a look at every takeaway and sack: