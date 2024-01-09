Ravens Eye View: Looking Back on Some of the Top Highlights

There doesn't seem to be much point to looking back on the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Steelers – a 17-10 loss in horrible conditions in which the No. 1-seed Ravens rested six starters, including Lamar Jackson.

With the Ravens on their playoff bye week, let's instead look back on some of their top regular season highlights.

Lamar's Second MVP Season*

It's not official yet, but it would be extremely surprising if Jackson does not win his second MVP. The better question is whether it will be unanimous again.

Jackson finished the regular season with a career-high 3,678 passing yards on a career-high 457 passing attempts.

Still, it wasn't like the Ravens were a passing machine. The Ravens attempted the second-fewest passes in the league (494) and once again finished the season with the league's most rushing attempts (541).