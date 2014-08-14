Big-Bodied Lorenzo Taliaferro Doing Damage

Aug 14, 2014 at 04:25 AM
14_LorenzoTaliaferro_news.jpg


Before the Ravens' first preseason games, a few coaches told rookie running back Lorenzo Taliaferro that they were excited to see what damage he could do in live action.

They weren't just offensive coaches. Ravens defensive coaches were curious too.

They got their answer as the big-bodied Taliaferro rumbled for 71 yards on 13 carries, an average of 5.5 per touch. It's just one game, but it's a sign that Taliaferro could have an offensive impact this season.

"He has found another gear," Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak said.

"We walked in the stadium a few weeks ago for practice [and] he played at a different level, at Navy he did, and the other night against San Francisco."

Taliaferro had a fairly steep learning curve at first. The fourth-round draft pick came out of small-school Coastal Carolina. They ran a zone run scheme, but it was mostly out of the shotgun, which is a totally different look from the Ravens' new system.

"I think I've improved a lot reading the outside zone," Taliaferro said. "When I first got here I had trouble because I was trying to read holes and not a specific guy. I was trying to get it downhill too fast instead of stretching it."

The drastic improvement in understating the system has given Taliaferro a lot more assurance toting the rock.

"He just has this look in his eyes of confidence for a very young player," Kubiak said. "Our whole team sees it."

The Ravens didn't have a lot of depth at running back last year, which hindered them when starter Ray Rice (hip) and backup Bernard Pierce (knee and shoulder) were limited by injuries. This year, they have veteran Justin Forsett and Taliaferro behind them.

While it's rare for a fourth-round pick to get offensive or defensive snaps (their main role is usually on special teams) during their rookie year, Taliaferro could find a niche.

The Ravens will need running backs to step up during the first two weeks while Rice is suspended. Outside of that, they could at least use Taliaferro in short-yardage and goal-line situations to utilize his bulky frame and power running style. Taliaferro gets downhill fast, and he's hard to stop once he does.

"I think that's one place where I can contribute, but I see myself as a three-down back," Taliaferro said. "I can pass protect and I can also catch the ball. … There's still a lot more that I can do and a lot more they'll ask me to do. And I'll step up to the plate."

Kubiak isn't somebody that has always had big-name running backs succeed in his system. So he could opt for the hot hand, regardless of whether they're a former Pro Bowler or rookie.

"He's pushing guys and we're gaining confidence in him," Kubiak said. "We'll see. It'll sort itself out here over these next few weeks."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brent Urban Tweets He's Returning to Ravens

Originally drafted by the Ravens, Brent Urban will return to add another veteran to the defensive line with Derek Wolfe returning from surgery.

news

Ravens Photographers Win Four Pro Football Hall of Fame Awards

Ravens Team Photographers Shawn Hubbard and Joey Pulone won three awards in the feature category and one in action.

news

Sam Koch Joins Ravens Coaching Staff After Retirement

Rookie punter Jordan Stout will have the best mentor working with him, as Sam Koch will stay with the Ravens as a special teams consultant.

news

Ray Lewis Finishes Second in Reality Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ray Lewis raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center after enduring treacherous challenges in the Panama jungles. Here's who finished ahead of the Ravens' Hall of Fame linebacker.

news

SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson now owns a soul food restaurant and could expand after filing for a new trademark.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Loves Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

High school freshman Mikey Gow's video of him throwing with both hands has gone viral, and not only attracted some of the top college coaches around the country, but Lamar Jackson too.

news

What Mink Thinks: What the Ravens Need at Wide Receiver

It's time for the Ravens to give their young wide receivers more opportunities, but they still need a Plan B.

news

Late for Work 5/17: Local Pundit Says Ravens Are Facing a 'Crisis' at Wide Receiver

The secondary is named the Ravens' most interesting positional battle. The Ravens rise in ESPN's post-draft power rankings.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

Lamar Jackson grinded out a win on the golf course, asked Tiger Woods for tips, and said he wants to keep playing.

news

50 Words or Less: A Different Option After Another Wide Receiver Goes Elsewhere

Don't rule out a trade for a wide receiver. It feels like there's still one more key move for the Ravens to make. Bolstering the cornerbacks group may make the most sense.

news

Ravens Preseason Includes Longest Road Trip in Team History

Baltimore will fly west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game.

news

What Mink Thinks: Five Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' 2022 Schedule

It's an odd start to the season and the Ravens will need to gain steam in November before another tough stretch to close out the year.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising