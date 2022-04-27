Mailbag: Biggest Potential Ravens Shocker on Draft Weekend

Downing: The big question on this is how far a team would be moving up to get pick No. 14. If a team trades up 10+ spots, then that may take a future first-round pick to make that happen. A team making that kind of trade would likely only be doing so to get a quarterback. If the Ravens would only be trading back a few spots, that would land them an additional mid-round pick, with the potential for some late-round swaps as part of the deal. The 2018 draft is a good example, as the Ravens traded back from No. 16 to the 22nd pick. As part of the deal, the Ravens sent first- and fifth-round selections (16th and 154th) to Buffalo In exchange for Buffalo's first- and third-round selections (22nd and 65th). That's likely a good model if the Ravens move back a few spots in this draft.