5 Biggest Questions for Ravens Defense This Offseason

How will Zach Orr put his DNA on the defense as coordinator?

Orr has built an impressive resume in Baltimore as a former Pro Bowl linebacker who has quickly become a prominent coach. He is a product of the team's defensive tradition, someone who already knows what it means to play and coach like a Raven, a man who says he "bleeds purple and black." Orr's elevation to defensive coordinator at age 31 continues his rapid rise in the coaching ranks, andRavens players are used to hearing his voice. Orr has always been a quick study, and formulating game plans and being a play-caller for the first time is an opportunity he's been preparing for. It remains to be seen if the Ravens will blitz more or less, and how much their defensive schemes will change. However, Orr guaranteed on the "The Lounge” podcast that the Ravens will remain physical. "We're going to hit first and ask questions later," Orr said.