 Skip to main content
Advertising

5 Biggest Questions for Ravens Defense This Offseason

Feb 07, 2024 at 02:56 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

2724clowney
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Jadeveon Clowney

As Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr begins his tenure, here are five questions facing Baltimore's defense this offseason:

How will Zach Orr put his DNA on the defense as coordinator?

Orr has built an impressive resume in Baltimore as a former Pro Bowl linebacker who has quickly become a prominent coach. He is a product of the team's defensive tradition, someone who already knows what it means to play and coach like a Raven, a man who says he "bleeds purple and black." Orr's elevation to defensive coordinator at age 31 continues his rapid rise in the coaching ranks, andRavens players are used to hearing his voice. Orr has always been a quick study, and formulating game plans and being a play-caller for the first time is an opportunity he's been preparing for. It remains to be seen if the Ravens will blitz more or less, and how much their defensive schemes will change. However, Orr guaranteed on the "The Lounge” podcast that the Ravens will remain physical. "We're going to hit first and ask questions later," Orr said.

How will the futures of Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen play out?

Madubuike and Queen became first-time Pro Bowlers and both are pending free agents. Madubuike led all defensive linemen in sacks (13) and Queen had a career-high 133 tackles and didn't miss a game in four seasons. The Ravens may use the franchise tag to keep one of them in the fold if they can't reach a long-term deal. Madubuike's ability to bring pressure up the middle and play multiple positions is a unique skillset, and Queen and Roquan Smith make up the league's top inside linebacker tandem. Losing Madubuike or Queen would create a void, and young players such as linebacker Trenton Simpson and tackle Travis Jones would be asked to assume bigger roles.

Can the pass rush remain a major force?

The Ravens led the NFL in sacks (60) with contributions from a variety of sources. Veteran edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney (9.5 sacks) and Kyle Van Noy (9 sacks) are both pending free agents after having excellent years. Odafe Oweh had a career-high five sacks and enjoyed his best all-around season, and the Ravens don't believe he has reached his ceiling. Second year outside linebacker David Ojabo has spent most of his two NFL seasons rehabbing from injuries and was limited to just three games in 2023. The Ravens will hope that Ojabo can stay healthy and that Oweh continues to blossom. However, Baltimore's pass rush could be challenged to be as dominant as it was in 2023, especially with the futures of Clowney, Van Noy and Madubuike uncertain.

Can the Ravens maintain their cornerback depth?

Brandon Stephens emerged as the Ravens' most consistent cornerback in 2023 and the offseason will give Pro Bowl corner Marlon Humphrey time to recover from an injury-plagued season. However, three veteran corners are pending unrestricted free agents – Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet, and Rock Ya-Sin. Darby stepped up big-time as a starter when Humphrey was injured and Maulet was the primary nickel corner. Baltimore's cornerback rotation could take a hit and the Ravens are fond of saying that you can never have too many corners. Third-year cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion "Pepe" Williams could be young players who see a more prominent role next season if he can remain healthy.

Will the Ravens find more defensive gems in the draft?

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton was drafted in 2022, while Queen and Madubuike were drafted in 2020. That's a strong track record for General Manager Eric DeCosta, who may need to find another prospect in this year's draft who develops into a defensive stud. Safety Geno Stone is another pending free agent who may not return, raising the possibility that Baltimore will look for corner/safety help at some point in the draft. The Ravens may have a difficult time finding a plug-and-play starter with the No. 30 pick, but the draft is always a major tool they use to reload their defense.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Ravens' Biggest Needs at the Start of 2024 Offseason

Will the Ravens try to keep Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike? What's the strategy at running back this offseason?
news

SociaLight: Ray Lewis Goes Undercover at the Pro Bowl

The AFC coach went undercover to troll players as they arrived at the 2024 Pro Bowl.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is Overwhelming Choice for MVP in Survey of His Peers at Pro Bowl

Greg Roman reportedly will be the Chargers' new offensive coordinator. Early predictions on how the Ravens will fare in 2024. The Ravens trade out of the first round in NFL.com analyst's mock draft.
news

Zach Orr Feels Confident Being a First-Time Play Caller

New defensive coordinator Zach Orr says he's been preparing to be a play caller for years and looks forward to assuming that role next season.
news

How Zach Orr Plans to Keep the Ravens Defense on Top

New Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr won't change the Ravens' scheme, but he has his own vision for what it will look like.
news

What Players & Coaches Are Saying About Zach Orr

Ravens players Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton are raving about new Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr.
news

Zach Orr Turned Down Others to Stay in Baltimore

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr said Mike Macdonald tried to bring him to Seattle.
news

Late for Work: Justin Madubuike Says Baltimore Is 'Home,' But 'Business Is Business'

Returning players who can step up in 2024. The Ravens would be a 'perfect' match for Khalil Mack if he becomes a cap casualty. Baltimore is named a potential landing spot for three prominent free agent running backs. The Ravens are reportedly hiring Michigan's Doug Mallory as defensive backs coach.
news

Steelers Owner: 'We've Had Enough' of Not Winning in Playoffs

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry continues to weigh options regarding Nick Chubb. Starting right tackle Jonah Williams could be difficult for Bengals to re-sign.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Prioritize Key Free Agents

What pundits learned from the 2023 season. Media share their takeaways from the season review press conference. A first round prospect emerges for Baltimore. East-West Shrine Bowl standouts for Ravens fans to keep an eye on.
news

Ravens Highlights & Best Moments From Pro Bowl

Kyle Hamilton got an interception and Justin Tucker won kick-tac-toe for the AFC.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising