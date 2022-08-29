Late for Work 8/29: Biggest Surprises in Pundits' Roster Predictions

Biggest Surprises Among Near-Identical Roster Predictions

With the conclusion of the preseason, roster predictions published over the weekend offered surprises on various ways the Ravens could approach the first iteration of their 53-man roster.

While there was a lot of consensus among the pundits, there were some moves that could surprise fans.

The first is the addition of undrafted free linebacker Josh Ross, who both The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec and ESPN's Jamison Hensley predicted will make the roster.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Ross, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, has earned his way onto the roster with a strong preseason. His history with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald should help."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "One of the toughest roster decisions is between Ross and Kristian Welch, who has been a core special teams player. But Ross, who was all over the field in the preseason, has more upside as far as a defensive player. Welch has a better chance of clearing waivers and would get added to the practice squad."

Our Ryan Mink also predicts Ross will make the roster.

Other surprises included Zrebiec, The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer and Mink all cutting defensive lineman Brent Urban and keeping defensive lineman Isaiah Mack due to Urban being a vested veteran and not subject to waivers.

"All indications are that Urban is in a good position to make the team, but he's a guy who can be released and re-signed and that would be a way to get Mack, who is hardly a certainty to clear waivers, on the roster," Zrebiec wrote. "This was the Ravens' deepest and most impressive position group all summer and they will want to maintain some of the quality depth they accumulated."

Another intriguing area is outside linebacker, where projections expect only four players make the list, with injured rookie David Ojabo being one of them. Shaffer believes that won't last long.

"Ojabo, who's headed to IR, won't be ready until at least midseason as he rehabs his own Achilles injury," Shaffer wrote. "Steven Means, a vested veteran who impressed in camp, would likely take the second-round pick's spot on the roster later this week."

Despite being injured, second-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace is predicted to make the roster over the UDFA wide receiver group brought in over the offseason. Hensley and Zrebiec believe it's due to the Ravens' avoidance of parting ways with draft picks quickly, while Shaffer sees Wallace's value on special teams being enough to edge out the others.

Overall, there was strong consensus among the roster predictions, with Mink, Zrebiec and Shaffer all sporting identical predictions. Only Hensley's varied, where he picked cornerback Kevon Seymour to make the roster over Mack.