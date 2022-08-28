Tyler Linderbaum: I'll Be 100 Percent for Week 1

Aug 27, 2022
Ravens first-round center Tyler Linderbaum got his first taste of NFL game action as he started Saturday's preseason finale.

After the game, he declared he'll be ready for the regular season, too.

"I have no doubt that I'll be a full, 100 percent come Week 1," Linderbaum said. "We have a great training staff and doctors here to get me ready. So, I'm looking forward to it."

Linderbaum went down with a foot injury early in training camp and missed two weeks. He said it was similar to the injury he suffered in college but not as bad.

"Otherwise, I wouldn't have been out here playing," he said. "Obviously, it's frustrating, but that's a part of football; injuries are going to happen."

Linderbaum played three series in Saturday night's 17-15 win over the Washington Commanders. The Ravens scored a touchdown on the last of those three series on a 67-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson.

Linderbaum was flagged for a holding penalty, though it was declined. The Ravens had three runs in those three series' and picked up four yards.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's looking forward to reviewing the film.

"I think he did OK. I saw him get up on a linebacker one time – that was nice to see," Harbaugh said. "But it was just good to get him out there. For him to have the experience of playing in a game before he plays in a regular season game is very important."

"It was awesome to get my first, live game experience here. It was awesome; a dream come true. I'm excited for more games to come," Linderbaum said. "Obviously, we have a tough matchup on the road [Week 1], so I think it's important to get those game reps in. To get those 'first game jitters' out of the way was important."

