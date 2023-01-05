Late for Work 1/5: 'Momentum Building' for Bills-Bengals Game to be Canceled; Ravens Couldn't Win AFC North

The Ravens are currently the sixth seed in the AFC. Their only path to the division title would be to win on Sunday, followed by the Bengals losing to the Bills if that game is resumed. If the division title is already determined before the Ravens take the field, they would move up to the fifth seed if they defeat the Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Denver Broncos.

The difference between being the fifth seed and the sixth seed is significant. The fifth seed would play at the AFC South winner (either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans) in the wild-card round, while the sixth seed would play at the No. 3 seed, which would be either the Bills or Bengals.

The Bengals would move from the third seed to the second seed with a win over the Ravens and a Bills loss to the New England Patriots. So both teams have something at stake Sunday, regardless of the NFL's decision.

Still, if the AFC North title is not at stake Sunday, it could impact how much the Ravens play their starters.