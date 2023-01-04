Ravens Focus on Winning, With Uncertainty Surrounding AFC North Title

As of Wednesday afternoon, it remained uncertain whether the AFC North title will be at stake Sunday when the Ravens travel to Cincinnati for their regular-season finale against the Bengals.

The NFL announced that talks had begun whether to resume Week 17's Bills-Bengals game,[comma] which was postponed after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. According to NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent, "everything is being considered."

Cincinnati (11-4) will clinch the division with a victory over the Ravens (10-6). Trailing by 1.5 games, the Ravens' only path to the division title is to win on Sunday, followed by the Bengals losing to the Bills if that game is resumed.

If the AFC North title is not at stake Sunday, it could impact how much the Ravens play their starters against Cincinnati. But amidst the uncertainty, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens are simply focused on winning.

"We would be excited to be playing for the division crown," Harbaugh said. "That's something that we're hopeful for, but that's really beyond us. Our job is to go win the football game, and really to do that, we need to control the process, which is play the best football that we can. We think we're capable of playing great football, and we've been playing great football in a lot of ways in a lot of times, so we really want to try to put it all together."

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is hoping the Ravens are given an opportunity to win the division, but won't worry about the league's decision on the Bills-Bengals game.