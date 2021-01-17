Bills Fans Are Donating to Lamar Jackson's Favorite Charity

Jan 17, 2021 at 01:31 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011721-Lamar-2
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

If Ravens fans are looking for a playoff team to root for the rest of the way, the Buffalo Bills and their fans are making a strong case.

After Lamar Jackson was forced to exit Saturday's 17-3 divisional playoff loss in Buffalo early because of a concussion, the "Bills Mafia" began donating to a charity Jackson has supported to show their well wishes.

A Bills fan on Reddit found that Jackson previously donated $25,000 to the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit charity that works to ensure children who are fed through federal programs during the week don't go hungry. The organization is especially crucial right now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused widespread food shortages.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, about 5,500 fans have donated more than $150,000 so far.

Jackson and the Bills defense battled for three quarters before Jackson was tackled just outside his own end zone following a high snap. The back of Jackson's head slammed against the turf.

As soon as Jackson was ruled out, the Bills wished Jackson well on Twitter.

After the game, Jackson showed his love for the fans, including Bills fans, too. Even though he was dealing with a concussion, he still stopped to sign autographs.

It appears Bills fans didn't just show their love to Jackson. Left guard Bradley Bozeman, the Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year, said his foundation also received donations overnight.

The Bills are in the AFC championship for the first time since 1994. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be rooting for them the rest of the way, and he won't be alone.

"I felt like the Bills, pretty classy organization, the players seemed all pretty classy, doing things the right way it seems like," Humphrey said. "I'd rather the team that took me out to win it all. They have a pretty good team, they have a pretty good shot to do it."

