Bills Fans Are Donating to Lamar Jackson's Favorite Charity

If Ravens fans are looking for a playoff team to root for the rest of the way, the Buffalo Bills and their fans are making a strong case.

After Lamar Jackson was forced to exit Saturday's 17-3 divisional playoff loss in Buffalo early because of a concussion, the "Bills Mafia" began donating to a charity Jackson has supported to show their well wishes.

A Bills fan on Reddit found that Jackson previously donated $25,000 to the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit charity that works to ensure children who are fed through federal programs during the week don't go hungry. The organization is especially crucial right now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused widespread food shortages.