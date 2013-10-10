Billy Bajema Is Back, Again

Oct 10, 2013 at 02:32 AM
10_BajemaBack_news.jpg


Billy Bajema has been on a roster roller coaster the past couple of weeks.

The veteran tight end was re-signed yet again Thursday morning. The Ravens cut running back Shaun Draughn, who had played in three games in Baltimore.

It's the third time Bajema has been cut and re-signed this season, and it's happened twice in the past week.

The veteran blocking tight end spent all of last season with the Ravens and got a Super Bowl ring. He wasn't re-signed until midway through the summer when the Ravens originally released fullback Vonta Leach.

Bajema didn't make the 53-man roster immediately out of training camp, but was re-signed five days later when the Ravens* *placed tight end Dennis Pitta on the injured reserve – designated for return list on Sept. 9.

Bajema played in the first four games of the season and made one catch for 18 yards. He's mainly used as a blocker. Then began the up-and-down roster jumps.

Baltimore cut Bajema on Oct. 3 to make room for tackle Eugene Monroe on the roster after last week's trade. The Ravens signed him back for Sunday's game in Miami, releasing veteran wide receiver Brandon Stokley, who had a thigh injury. Baltimore re-signed Stokley Tuesday and cut Bajema.

Now the Ravens have again brought back Bajema, potentially for a longer stay, as they are back to having two running backs, which was their original roster state coming out of camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Devin Duvernay Leads NFL in Punt Returns Despite Learning on the Fly

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay leads the league with 18.9 yards per punt return, and he's shrugging off mistakes along the way.
news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Be a Pass-First Offense Now?

Could Baltimore bring in Stephon Gilmore or Jaylon Smith? Is Ben Cleveland improving with each game? Are the Ravens better suited to handle tough playoff games?
news

News & Notes: Ravens Still Figuring Out Their Running Back Rotation

Derek Wolfe (back) will be given a chance to get in football shape. Lamar Jackson came out of Denver healthy despite late hit. Denver's altitude didn't affect Baltimore in the fourth quarter.
news

John Harbaugh Won't Give Vic Fangio's 'Insult' a Second Thought

Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio questioned the Ravens' commitment to player safety, but extended the game with three late timeouts.
news

Lamar Jackson Unhappy With Lack of Roughing the Passer Call

Lamar Jackson took a late shot on his touchdown pass to Marquise Brown. John Harbaugh will be sending plays to the league for review.
news

Le'Veon Bell Elevated From P-Squad, Derek Wolfe Placed on IR

Le'Veon Bell is in position to make his Ravens debut. The Ravens did not activate Rashod Bateman or Miles Boykin to the 53-man roster.
news

Marquise Brown Isn't Running Scared After His Detroit Drops

After three potential touchdowns went off his hands in Detroit, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's moving on to the next play.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

Baltimore is going against the NFL's top defense in points allowed and a quarterback who has the second-highest completion percentage in the league.
news

70 Yards? Justin Tucker Takes Aim at His Own Record in Denver

Can perfect conditions in Denver's Mile High thin air give Justin Tucker the boost he needs for another record?
news

Justin Tucker Boosted to a 99 on 'Madden 22'

After his record-setting 66-yard field goal, now is the time for gamers to test the limits of their kicking with Justin Tucker.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens will head to Denver to take on the unbeaten Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson (Back) Sits Out Wednesday

Lamar Jackson was reportedly held out for 'general soreness' while other veterans also got a day off. Derek Wolfe is still not back on the field.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising