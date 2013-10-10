Billy Bajema Is Back, Again





Billy Bajema has been on a roster roller coaster the past couple of weeks.

The veteran tight end was re-signed yet again Thursday morning. The Ravens cut running back Shaun Draughn, who had played in three games in Baltimore.

It's the third time Bajema has been cut and re-signed this season, and it's happened twice in the past week.

The veteran blocking tight end spent all of last season with the Ravens and got a Super Bowl ring. He wasn't re-signed until midway through the summer when the Ravens originally released fullback Vonta Leach.

Bajema didn't make the 53-man roster immediately out of training camp, but was re-signed five days later when the Ravens* *placed tight end Dennis Pitta on the injured reserve – designated for return list on Sept. 9.

Bajema played in the first four games of the season and made one catch for 18 yards. He's mainly used as a blocker. Then began the up-and-down roster jumps.

Baltimore cut Bajema on Oct. 3 to make room for tackle Eugene Monroe on the roster after last week's trade. The Ravens signed him back for Sunday's game in Miami, releasing veteran wide receiver Brandon Stokley, who had a thigh injury. Baltimore re-signed Stokley Tuesday and cut Bajema.