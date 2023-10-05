Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Concert Parking Notice

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Baltimore Orioles will host Game 1 of the ALDS, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Parking lots are shared for events taking place at the Camden Yards Sports Complex.

Additionally, on Saturday, M&T Bank Stadium will host the Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks concert at 7 p.m. The shared parking lots will open for concertgoers who have pre-purchased stadium lot permits beginning at 5:30 p.m.

M&T Bank stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the concert, with the show expected to begin at approximately 7 p.m.

If any unpredictable circumstances arise that will further delay the opening of parking lots at the Camden Yards Sports Complex, we will communicate updates via the Ravens' official X/Twitter account (@Ravens) and e-mail individuals who purchased parking in advance.

The Ravens encourage all concertgoers, especially those who will be driving, to plan ahead before leaving for the stadium. In the event special circumstances – such as weather delays or extra innings – cause Game 1 to conclude after 5 p.m. and delay the opening of the concert parking lots, below are alternative parking options for concertgoers to consider in advance.

Park Nearby Using SpotHero

Concertgoers have an option to guarantee parking at more than 30,000 spaces in garages and lots north, east, south and west of M&T Bank Stadium.

Several parking garages downtown are located within walking distance of the stadium.

MTA Service

Light Rail

Metro

Express Busses

Ridesharing