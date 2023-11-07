Blackbird Laboratories Launches With $100 Million Grant from Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation

Blackbird Laboratories, a next-generation life sciences accelerator, announced its launch Tuesday with a $100 million founding grant from The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

"Baltimore is a city where great people do great things – we want to help build a thriving technology ecosystem on that strong foundation," Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement.

The mission of Blackbird Labs is to help universities and investigators commercialize their academic research to build innovative companies, bring world-changing technologies to life, and create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Baltimore. Blackbird Labs will engage in research collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the Lieber Institute for Brain Development.

Baltimore has long been recognized as a leading hub for innovative research in the United States. Both Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland rank in the top 20 of all United States universities in total research and development spending. Maryland is ranked first among all 50 states in securing federal funding for research and development.

Despite major breakthroughs in biomedical research, there is often a gap between industry and pioneering academic science. Blackbird Labs will provide capital and strategic advice from its team of life sciences professionals to help bridge that gap.