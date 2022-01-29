Bobby Engram Signs on As Wisconsin's Offensive Coordinator

After eight seasons on the Ravens coaching staff, Bobby Engram is leaving to become offensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin.

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that the move was officially completed.

Engram has strong ties to Wisconsin where his son, Dean Engram, is a defensive back and punt returner. Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst and Engram previously worked together at the University of Pittsburgh, where Engram was wide receivers coach for two years (2012-13) on Chryst's staff.

Engram joined Baltimore in 2014 as their wide receivers coach and spent five years in that role before becoming tight ends coach in 2019. The Ravens tight end group has been one of the most productive in the NFL in recent seasons, led by Mark Andrews, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and set the franchise record for receptions and receiving yards.

Heavily involved in Baltimore's community during his tenure, Engram and his family established the Bobbi Engram Foundation to provide resources for sickle cell anemia patients. The foundation was named in honor of Engram's daughter, Bobbi, who passed away at age 20 in 2018 due to complications from sickle cell disease.