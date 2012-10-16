Bobby Rainey Pulled Up To 53-Man Roster





Bobby Rainey got quite the 25th birthday present Tuesday.

The rookie free agent running back was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday, filling the roster spot of cornerback Lardarius Webb, who was officially placed on injured reserve.

Since the Ravens already have three running backs with Ray Rice, Bernard Pierce and Anthony Allen, Rainey may be utilized more on special teams than offense if activated on gameday.

Webb was the Ravens' backup punt returner behind Jacoby Jones. Rainey returned eight punts for 54 yards (6.8 per return) during the preseason.

Rainey opened eyes this preseason on offense, showing strength and elusiveness with his 5-foot-8, 205-pound frame. He ran 23 times for 55 yards (2.4 per carry) and caught a team-high 14 passes for 163 yards (11.6 per catch) and two touchdowns.

The Western Kentucky Hilltopper originally made the 53-man roster out of training camp, but was added to the practice squad a day later.