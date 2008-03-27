BR.com Bracket Battle - Week 2

Mar 27, 2008 at 12:32 PM
242414f51aa1461887df046870d7d280.jpg


Four days of the NCAA tournament have passed, and I think it's safe to say the name "March Madness" certainly applied for the opening weekend.

You had major upsets, huge blowouts and last-second squeakers from some of the nation's top programs. In BaltimoreRavens.com's Bracket Battle, both Corey Ivy and I were definitely hit with some surprises. Really, who would have thought Western Kentucky would be alive at this stage of the game.

I won't say that we're both busted for the rest of the tournament. In fact, I think we're all but out of the mix. As of now, Corey's bracket is winning over mine with 47 total points. He was 23-9 in the first round, with notable misses when George Mason, Arizona and St. Mary's all failed in their upset bids.

I went 24-8 in the first round, guessing wrong on the Temple-Michigan State and Oklahoma-St. Joseph's games. The biggest clunker was when USC lost to Kansas State, knocking one of my Elite Eight teams out of the tourney.

In the second round, Ivy was hit hard when Davidson took down Georgetown, one of his Final Four squads, and West Virginia upset Duke, whom he had in the Elite Eight.

I went 11-5, as the Pittsburgh Panthers were my most devastating loss for that round. Still, I've still got all my Final Fours on the board, so that could be a big advantage.

Over the course of the next few days, the field will be reduced to four schools vying for the National Championship. Corey and I have some different ideas about exactly who those four teams will be.

I've got the Heels going all the way. He's got Memphis. Between now and then, there are about a thousand different bounces of the ball that could affect the chances of each squad.

But, as Ivy told me as he noted his Hoyas getting dethroned by the upstart Davidson Wildcats, that's why they play the games.

Until next week, Ravens - and basketball - fans, let the games begin!

View Corey & Mike's updated NCAA Tournament Brackets by clicking below

[

ffd6a88fd0554c398590fd92992076cd.jpg

](/assets/images/imported/mediacontent/~/media/5fdcee4347ca447baf38ba8cced94993.jpg)

1st Round: 23-9 (23 pts)
2nd Round: 12-4 (24 pts)
Total: 47 points

[

33b3aa87cdc047f9bd51851dcfb819a8.jpg

](/assets/images/imported/mediacontent/~/media/88ed5c9f428d462f896f5541130656f4.jpg)

1st Round: 24-8 (24 pts)
2nd Round: 11-5 (22 pts)
Total: 46 points

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Free Agent Moves Could Affect Ravens' Draft Plans

The comings and goings during the early part of free agency will have an impact on Baltimore's plans for the draft.
news

Geno Stone Signs One-Year Deal

Second-year safety Geno Stone, a seventh-round pick by Baltimore in 2020, has returned to the roster.
news

Late for Work 3/23: What Would Sammy Watkins Bring to the Ravens?

Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams reportedly take pay cuts. The status of Orlando Brown Jr. remains the biggest offseason question.
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Tyus Bowser Feels His Best Football Is Ahead

After re-signing with the Ravens, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is an ascending player embracing more responsibility.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Sammy Watkins to Visit Ravens

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Making Moves to Protect Joe Burrow 

Steelers starting cornerback Steven Nelson is expected to be traded or released. Cleveland continues its defensive retooling by signing inside linebacker Anthony Walker. 
news

Late for Work 3/22: Pundits Say Veteran Receiver Remains a Necessity for Ravens

More praise for the Kevin Zeitler signing. Should the Ravens bring back L.J. Fort? Derek Wolfe is confident in Lamar Jackson.
news

NFL Releases Official Order for Ravens' 2021 Draft Picks

The Ravens have seven draft picks this year, including two in the fifth round.
news

What Mink Thinks: What the JuJu Smith-Schuster Reports Tell Us

If reports are true, the Ravens are clearly ready to spend money to upgrade at wide receiver. So what's the issue? It's not necessarily the easy explanation.
news

Kevin Zeitler Feels Strongly He Made Right Decision

A few teams pursued Kevin Zeitler during free agency, but the veteran right guard chose the Ravens for a variety of reasons.  
news

Late for Work 3/19: Looking at Ravens' Best Remaining Free-Agent Options

As first week of free agency closes, a reminder to keep calm. The Kevin Zeitler deal is among those with the highest potential return on investment. Are the Patriots building their offense in the Ravens' image?
Advertising