Bradley Bozeman Has Minor Ankle Sprain, Adding to O-Line Injuries

Aug 14, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
C/G Bradley Bozeman (77)

The Ravens suffered another injury to their offensive line Saturday night.

Bradley Bozeman's first start at center ended prematurely when he left with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Bozeman went to the locker room after being examined in the sideline medical tent, but after the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was not severe.

"Brad just had a pretty minor ankle sprain, it turned out, which was good news," Harbaugh said. "I think we got out of there in pretty good shape, knock on wood, until tomorrow morning when guys starting coming back in."

Jason LaCanfora of CBS reported that X-rays of Bozeman's ankle were negative, and that he would undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Bozeman's injury adds to the list of Baltimore's offensive linemen dealing with health issues. Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) did not dress Saturday night, nor did All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is returning from a season-ending ankle injury. Third-round pick Ben Cleveland, who is competing to start at left guard, did not practice during the week for undisclosed reasons and was not in the lineup Saturday.

Bozeman and Alejandro Villanueva (right tackle) were the only projected starters who played Saturday night. Ben Powers, who is competing for the left guard job, also played. Tyre Phillips started at left tackle, Powers was at left guard, and Patrick Mekari started at right guard. 

The Ravens hope to have their offensive line healthy for the Sept. 13 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, but injuries have kept the starters from practicing together during training camp. Harbaugh said the Ravens were determined not to dwell on the situation.

"You're just going to have to do what you have to do," Harbaugh said. "If we don't get them together because of circumstances, it's not like we're not going to play. It will be what it is. Hopefully we can get them out there for the last game. There's a lot of time and a lot of circumstances between now and then. It's the way it works in the NFL."

