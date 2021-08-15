Bradley Bozeman Has Minor Ankle Sprain, Adding to O-Line Injuries

Bozeman's injury adds to the list of Baltimore's offensive linemen dealing with health issues. Starting right guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) did not dress Saturday night, nor did All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is returning from a season-ending ankle injury. Third-round pick Ben Cleveland, who is competing to start at left guard, did not practice during the week for undisclosed reasons and was not in the lineup Saturday.

Bozeman and Alejandro Villanueva (right tackle) were the only projected starters who played Saturday night. Ben Powers, who is competing for the left guard job, also played. Tyre Phillips started at left tackle, Powers was at left guard, and Patrick Mekari started at right guard.

The Ravens hope to have their offensive line healthy for the Sept. 13 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, but injuries have kept the starters from practicing together during training camp. Harbaugh said the Ravens were determined not to dwell on the situation.