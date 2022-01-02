Bradley Bozeman Misses First Start in Three Years Due to Illness

Jan 02, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Baltimore Ravens Center/Guard Bradley Bozeman (77)

Bradley Bozeman's streak of 47 consecutive starts ended Sunday when he did not play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bozeman was active for the game but too ill to participate, and he was replaced in the lineup at center by Trystan Colon. Bozeman did not participate in pre-game warmups and spent the game watching Baltimore's 20-19 defeat from the sidelines.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Bozeman became ill too late for the Ravens to make him inactive prior to the game.

"He was very sick and we didn't have a chance to make a roster move when it was determined he wasn't going to be able to start," Harbaugh said. "He was available to us in an emergency, but he was not able to play at the last moment."

Bozeman wore a mask on the sideline and sat at a distance from the other offensive linemen when they returned to the bench. He was one of just five Ravens players to start every game this seson.

Bozeman moved from left guard to center this season and has been an anchor in the interior offensive line the past three seasons. Colon faced a tough assignment in his first start of the season, blocking Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who had five tackles, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and ½ sack.

Colon has appeared in 10 games this season, and his most extensive action before Sunday came Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he played 26 snaps, subbing in for Bozeman after he left the game with a back injury. The Ravens had some clock management issues during the game and took a costly delay of game penalty late in the fourth quarter when facing a third-and-goal from the 4-yard line.

