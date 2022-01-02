Bradley Bozeman Misses First Start in Three Years Due to Illness

Bradley Bozeman's streak of 47 consecutive starts ended Sunday when he did not play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bozeman was active for the game but too ill to participate, and he was replaced in the lineup at center by Trystan Colon. Bozeman did not participate in pre-game warmups and spent the game watching Baltimore's 20-19 defeat from the sidelines.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Bozeman became ill too late for the Ravens to make him inactive prior to the game.

"He was very sick and we didn't have a chance to make a roster move when it was determined he wasn't going to be able to start," Harbaugh said. "He was available to us in an emergency, but he was not able to play at the last moment."