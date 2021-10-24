Bradley Bozeman, Patrick Queen Active vs. Bengals

Oct 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102421-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: G/C Bradley Bozeman; Right: LB Patrick Queen

Starting center Bradley Bozeman and linebacker Patrick Queen are tough to get out of the lineup.

Bozeman (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, continuing his three-year streak of consecutive games played. Bozeman has never been sidelined since he became a starter in 2019. Bozeman left the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a back injury, but came back in for some snaps and practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday and is ready to go.

Queen (thigh) is also active after being limited in practice this week. Queen, who has never missed a start throughout his two-year career, played a season-low 34 percent of the defensive snaps against the Chargers, partly due to his injury and because Josh Bynes started at middle linebacker while Queen moved to the weak side.

Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) is active after being limited Thursday and Friday. Villanueva is one of the NFL's most durable players and has never missed a game in his 102-game career, including 96 consecutive starts.

Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) were ruled out Friday. Also inactive for the Ravens are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and safety Ar'Darius Washington.

It will be the second straight game missed for Watkins, but rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman stepped into Watkins' role nicely in Week 6 as the primary wide receiver opposite Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Bateman had four catches for 29 yards in his NFL debut after his return from groin surgery.

With Murray out, Devonta Freeman could become the primary running back, joining Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Murray in the running back rotation. Freeman had a team-leading 53 rushing yards on nine carries in Week 6.

The Cincinnati Bengals are healthy with their starting lineup intact heading into the game. Their inactives are cornerback Nick McCloud, defensive end Darius Hodge, wide receiver Mike Thomas and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.

Related Content

news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Bengals, Week 7

The Ravens will use their purple jerseys and white pants for a second straight week.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Week 7 showdown between AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be broadcast on CBS.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Ravens (5-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) in a key AFC North matchup.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Against the odds, the Ravens should be fine at offensive tackle without Ronnie Stanley. Le'Veon Bell could have his largest role yet. It sure seems the organization wants to sign DeShon Elliott to a new deal.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins Ruled Out

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (back) seems ready to play. Linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) is questionable.
news

News & Notes: There's 'Hostility in the Air' for Bengals

Nick Boyle has a solid first week of practice. Joe Burrow has been resting his voice, but he'll face a loud crowd on Sunday. Practice squad defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie is working with the offensive line.
news

By The Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

See the stats behind the Week 7 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: These Three Analysts Are Picking the Bengals

See who the pundits believe will win the Week 7 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/22: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Showdown

Mark Andrews is No. 1 in NFL.com's tight end rankings. Wink Martindale could be in demand when head coaching jobs open up. Two right tackles are identified as potential trade targets for the Ravens.
news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman (Back) Returns to Practice

Stopping a dynamic Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will be a challenge for Baltimore. Wink Martindale uses a basketball analogy to describe Josh Bynes. Ravens have confidence in Trystan Colon if he steps in at center.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Helps a Fan Name His Baby Lamar

A father expecting a baby boy asked Lamar Jackson to help him convince his partner to name the child after the MVP.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising