Bradley Bozeman, Patrick Queen Active vs. Bengals

Starting center Bradley Bozeman and linebacker Patrick Queen are tough to get out of the lineup.

Bozeman (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, continuing his three-year streak of consecutive games played. Bozeman has never been sidelined since he became a starter in 2019. Bozeman left the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a back injury, but came back in for some snaps and practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday and is ready to go.

Queen (thigh) is also active after being limited in practice this week. Queen, who has never missed a start throughout his two-year career, played a season-low 34 percent of the defensive snaps against the Chargers, partly due to his injury and because Josh Bynes started at middle linebacker while Queen moved to the weak side.

Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) is active after being limited Thursday and Friday. Villanueva is one of the NFL's most durable players and has never missed a game in his 102-game career, including 96 consecutive starts.

Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) were ruled out Friday. Also inactive for the Ravens are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and safety Ar'Darius Washington.

It will be the second straight game missed for Watkins, but rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman stepped into Watkins' role nicely in Week 6 as the primary wide receiver opposite Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Bateman had four catches for 29 yards in his NFL debut after his return from groin surgery.

With Murray out, Devonta Freeman could become the primary running back, joining Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Murray in the running back rotation. Freeman had a team-leading 53 rushing yards on nine carries in Week 6.