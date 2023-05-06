News & Notes: Brandon Stephens Will Focus on Playing Safety 

Brandon Stephens has played both cornerback and safety during his two-year career, and the Ravens have not settled on a starting cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Stephens would begin the offseason playing safety.

"We're going to start him off at safety and work as a safety-corner combination," Harbaugh said. "The versatility again, we love it. He's going to focus more on safety; he's gotten a lot of reps at corner so far. One of his superpowers is going to be he can play all five (secondary) spots."

Kyle Hamilton was used in a variety of ways as a rookie, but he could play more of a traditional safety role in 2023, after Chuck Clark's trade to the Jets. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald likes to take advantage of positional versatility, and the Ravens will keep exploring different ways to use Hamilton and Stephens.