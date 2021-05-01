Instant Reaction to Ravens' 104th Pick of Brandon Stephens

Apr 30, 2021 at 11:53 PM
Clifton-Brown
Ryan_Mink_2018
Eisenberg_John
by Clifton BrownRyan Mink & John Eisenberg
IR-Brandon-Stephens

Ryan Mink: The Ravens are always looking to stockpile cornerbacks and have done a good job of finding talent in the middle rounds. Brandon Stephens could be next in line. He was originally a highly recruited running back coming out of high school who chose UCLA over other major programs. After two years at running back, he transferred and flipped over to cornerback. He has the size at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, competitiveness and physicality that you would expect from a former running back. Stephens still has a lot to learn at the position, which is to be expected considering he's played it for just two years, but he's in the perfect landing spot with plenty of starters ahead of him. He can be groomed by Baltimore's secondary coaches and immediately bolster the Ravens' secondary depth and special teams.

Clifton Brown: There's nothing wrong with adding more cornerback depth, not in a league where defending the pass is such a priority. Stephens will have to earn his way onto the field, but he'll join perhaps the league's deepest cornerback rotation and can be mentored by some talented veterans. At 6-feet-1, Stephens has nice length for a corner and held his own against bigger receivers in college. He began his college career as a running back, so he may be somewhat raw for an NFL cornerback. However, he'll have time to develop on a team that won't need to rely on him right away. 

John Eisenberg: The Ravens are as deep in quality cornerbacks as any team in the NFL, but they're always looking to get younger and better at a key position. Stephens might not play a lot right away on a team with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, but he has the size and skills to develop into a starter in a few years. He began his college football career as a running back before turning to the secondary, where he found he was a natural. I'm sure the Ravens can't wait to get their hands on him and start coaching him up.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Day 2 Picks Were Worth the Wait

The Ravens answered a big question on their offensive line Friday night with the selection of mountainous guard Ben Cleveland.
news

Ravens Select Ben Cleveland With 94th Pick

Here's what you need to know about the rugged guard from Georgia.
news

Ravens Select Cornerback Brandon Stephens With 104th Pick

Baltimore picked up a versatile defensive back who converted from being a UCLA running back to an SMU defensive back.
news

Instant Reaction to Ravens' 94th Pick of Ben Cleveland

Here's what Ryan Mink, Clifton Brown and John Eisenberg think of Georgia guard Ben Cleveland.
news

Ravens Exercise Lamar Jackson's Contract Option

Baltimore has picked up the fifth-year contract option on Lamar Jackson before the May 3 deadline as they continue working on a long-term agreement.
news

Odafe Oweh: You're Going to Have to Learn My Name

The Ravens' first-round pass rusher went by his middle name in college because his first name was tougher to pronounce.
news

Mock Draft Monitor: Projections for Ravens' Third-Round Picks

The Ravens passed on Trevon Moehrig and Teven Jenkins in Round 1, so pundits projected safety and O-line help on Friday. 
news

Odafe Oweh Has a Great Answer to the Zero Sacks Question

The Penn State pass rusher didn't have any sacks last year, but the stat line isn't the full story.
news

Eric DeCosta Says Trading Into Second Round Is Unlikely

Holding two third-round picks, General Manager Eric DeCosta does not expect to make a deal up that would move the Ravens into Round 2.
news

Late for Work 4/30: Rashod Bateman, Odafe Oweh Among Biggest First-Round Steals

Pundits praise first-round picks; 10 takeaways. One streak ends, one trend continues. Ravens pass on making trades.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Stayed Put And Instantly Bolstered Their Roster

The Ravens didn't maneuver around the board, but it fell just right to fill a pair of big needs with players they loved in wide receiver Rashod Bateman and edge Odafe Oweh.  
Advertising