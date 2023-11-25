50 Words or Less: A Target on Their Back And Not Backing Down

Five of the Chargers' six losses have been by three points and four of those have been against some of the league's best teams (Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs, Lions). They're a better team than it says on paper. They're the most talented last-place team in the league.

Justin Herbert will be the toughest test the Ravens defense has faced this season. Joe Burrow was gimpy in Week 2 and exited early last week, and I'm giving Herbert the nod over Jared Goff. Herbert can do it all, but can he win? His career record is now 29-30.