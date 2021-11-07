Brandon Williams and Sammy Watkins Inactive; Rashod Bateman Is Active

Nov 07, 2021 at 11:53 AM
110721-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DT Brandon Williams; Right: WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens will be missing a key run defender Sunday, facing one of the NFL's top running backs.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) is inactive against the Minnesota Vikings and will be out of the lineup for just the second time this season. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (444 yards, 4.5 yards per carry) is one of the keys to Minnesota's offense, and he may get even more touches without Williams in the lineup. Derek Wolfe, another key member of Baltimore's defensive line, has been out of the lineup all season and remains on injured reserve. With Williams not playing, Justin Ellis is expected to start at nose tackle and see plenty of action, while Kahlil Mackenzie could also be part of the defensive line rotation.

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) is active after missing practice Friday, but wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) will miss his third straight game. Head Coach Johh Harbaugh was optimistic that Bateman would play, and the Ravens' first pick in this year's draft (27th overall) has contributed immediately in two games (seven catches, 109 yards) after missing the first five games following groin surgery. Bateman will be part of the wide receiver group lining up opposite No. 1 receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who is off to the best start of his career.

Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) are inactive after not practicing all week. Devonta Freeman, Ty'Son Williams and Le'Veon Bell will share the running back responsibilities with Murray missing his second straight game. Safety Ar'Darius Washington is also inactive for the Ravens. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is active for the first time since Week 2.

For the Vikings, starting safety Harrison Smith was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, a huge blow to their defense. Former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) was ruled out for the Vikings on Friday.That hurts a run defense that is already ranked 21st in the NFL. Top defensive end and pass rusher Danielle Hunter was placed on IR this week.

Starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and starting linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) are both active for Minnesota. The Vikings' other inactives are wide receiver Imir Smith-Marsette and linebacker Chazz Surratt.

Related Content

news

Cedric Ogbuehi Promoted to 53-Man Roster, Nick Boyle Still on IR

Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, a 2015 first-round pick signed Oct. 27 by the Ravens, has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
news

Everything You Need to Know, Ravens vs. Vikings

Returning from their bye week, the Ravens (5-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in an interconference matchup. 
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Combined effect of eventual returns would give the Ravens quite a boost. It'll be interesting to see how defenses handle Baltimore's wide receiver trio. Gary Kubiak's offense will make a return trip to M&T Bank Stadium.
news

News & Notes: Derek Wolfe's Back Is 'Not There Yet' 

The Ravens are prepared for the Vikings to feed Dalvin Cook. Tyus Bowser says sacks will come in bunches for Justin Houston, who enters Sunday with 99 ½ career sacks. John Harbaugh expects Vikings center Mason Cole to play well in place of Garrett Bradbury. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman Have a Chance vs. Vikings

Derek Wolfe (back) will not play and the Vikings will be without their starting center and former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Vikings

Here are 10 stats to know heading into Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.
news

Late for Work 11/5: Pundits Predicting a Shootout Between Ravens and Vikings

The Ravens have the second-best odds to land Odell Beckham Jr. Patrick Ricard is a key factor in the Ravens' offense.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimously Picked to Beat Vikings

See the predictions for Sunday's Week 9 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Optimistic Run Game Will Improve

Third-down efficiency is a point of emphasis for the offense. Wink Martindale liked practicing in pads Wednesday to focus on tackling issues. The Ravens want to prevent Vikings running back Dalvin Cook from going beast mode. 
news

One of the Original Ravens, Roy Sommerhof Set to Retire

Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Roy Sommerhof will retire following the 2021 season.
news

Gameday Threads: A Battle of Purple in Ravens vs. Vikings

See what the Baltimore Ravens are wearing for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising