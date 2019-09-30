Brandon Williams Injury Is Not Long-Term, Won't Require Surgery

Sep 30, 2019 at 03:43 PM
093019_Williams
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Brandon Williams

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't elaborate on the nature of Brandon Williams' knee injury, but did share the good news.

It does not look like Williams will have an extended absence.

"I think we'll see this week. It's not a long-term injury for sure," Harbaugh said Monday. "It's not going to be a surgery or anything like that. I don't even know if I want to categorize it because it's just something he has to deal with."

Williams was surprisingly added to the injury report Saturday and didn't play in the Ravens' 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns a day later. It was just the fifth game he's missed over the past six seasons.

Although it wasn't the only reason for the Ravens' struggles, Williams' absence hurt Baltimore's run defense, which yielded 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Harbaugh also said the good news is that the Ravens came out of the Browns game "really pretty darn healthy," including tight end Mark Andrews, who has been dealing with a foot injury.

"It's not like we came out of this thing and lost and got beat up. We didn't," Harbaugh said.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Don't expect the Ravens defense to look a whole lot different this season. Plus, a lesson about persistence.
news

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Bought His Mom a House

Rashod Bateman's mother, Lashonda Cromer, survived a decade of abuse and worked hard to make ends meet for her kids.
news

Five Ravens Who Could Be First-Time Pro Bowlers 

A host of Ravens have made the Pro Bowl at least once, but several could do it for the first time in 2021.
news

Late for Work 6/25: Lamar Jackson Is Snubbed From Pro Football Focus' Top 50 Player Rankings

An analyst says the Ravens are not one of the NFL's five most complete teams. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are ranked the league's No. 1 cornerback tandem. Three Ravens draft picks are recognized for making strong impressions.
news

Torrey Smith Launches Leadership Academy in West Baltimore

Continuing his commitment to create positive change in Baltimore, former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife, Chanel, have launched LEVEL Up Leadership Academy, an eight-week summer camp.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and the DBs Take Family Vacation to Cancun

Check out the fun that a large group of Ravens defensive backs had in Cancun this week before training camp opens in about a month. 
news

Late for Work 6/24: Pundit Says Concerns About Lamar Jackson As a Downfield Passer Are Overblown

What are the Ravens' top three and bottom three position groups? Ronnie Stanley's status is the biggest question the Ravens must answer in training camp. Could J.K. Dobbins rush for more than 1,400 yards this season?
news

Sizing Up the Ravens' Biggest Position Competitions

At the conclusion of OTAs and minicamp, Ravens have some intense battles for starting jobs and roster spots at several positions.
news

Mailbag: Is Josh Oliver Standing Out as Third Tight End?

Which undrafted player is standing out most? Any update Ronnie Stanley and who would cover left tackle?
news

Late for Work 6/23: Jimmy Smith 'Absolutely Will Not' Play for Another Team 

More on Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations. An under-the-radar receiver to watch?
news

Brendon Ayanbadejo: Carl Nassib Is the 'Right Guy to Carry the Torch'

Pro Bowl special teamer Brendon Ayanbadejo was an outspoken advocate for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community during his time with the Ravens.
news

Ravens Will Have Two Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will host the Ravens at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for two practices leading up to their preseason game on Aug. 21.
Advertising