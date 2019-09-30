Brandon Williams Injury Is Not Long-Term, Won't Require Surgery

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't elaborate on the nature of Brandon Williams' knee injury, but did share the good news.

It does not look like Williams will have an extended absence.

"I think we'll see this week. It's not a long-term injury for sure," Harbaugh said Monday. "It's not going to be a surgery or anything like that. I don't even know if I want to categorize it because it's just something he has to deal with."

Williams was surprisingly added to the injury report Saturday and didn't play in the Ravens' 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns a day later. It was just the fifth game he's missed over the past six seasons.