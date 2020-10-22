Brandon Williams Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Anthony Averett Goes on IR

Oct 22, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Left: DT Brandon Williams; Right: CB Anthony Averett

The Ravens are getting back a key piece of their defensive line after a one-game absence. Starting nose tackle Brandon Williams has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Williams was placed on the list Oct. 17 and was not active for Baltimore's Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams did not practice last Thursday and Friday, but Head Coach John Harbaugh anticipated that Williams would not have a lengthy absence.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

"He did not have COVID-19," Harbaugh said Monday. "He never tested positive, but it was a close contact. He'll be fine."

Williams fills the roster spot vacated by third-year cornerback Anthony Averett, who has been placed on injured reserve (shoulder). Averett suffered his injury against the Eagles and is expected to be out for five or six weeks, Harbaugh said.

"He has a slight fracture in one of the bones in the clavicle or shoulder, somewhere in there," Harbaugh said.

