Brandon Williams Suffers Ankle Injury in New England

Nov 15, 2020 at 10:41 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111520 NEWS Brandon Williams Injury
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Brandon Williams

The Ravens lost the anchor of their run defense on "Sunday Night Football" as nose tackle Brandon Williams suffered an ankle injury early in New England.

Williams was first listed as questionable to return but was ruled out at the start of the second half.

Without Calais Campbell (calf) already out, it left a hole in the defensive trenches for the Ravens and the Patriots capitalized. New England ran early and often and found no reason to stop.

New England had 85 rushing yards in the first half and running back Damien Harris topped 100 on his first carry of the first half. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton only attempted nine passes in the first half.

The Ravens have struggled every time Williams has been off the field. In Philadelphia in Week 6, after Williams was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Eagles ran for 194 yards on just 18 carries. In Week 4 last year against Cleveland, the Browns rumbled for 193 yards.

