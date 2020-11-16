Brandon Williams Suffers Ankle Injury in New England

The Ravens lost the anchor of their run defense on "Sunday Night Football" as nose tackle Brandon Williams suffered an ankle injury early in New England.

Williams was first listed as questionable to return but was ruled out at the start of the second half.

Without Calais Campbell (calf) already out, it left a hole in the defensive trenches for the Ravens and the Patriots capitalized. New England ran early and often and found no reason to stop.

New England had 85 rushing yards in the first half and running back Damien Harris topped 100 on his first carry of the first half. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton only attempted nine passes in the first half.