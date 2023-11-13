The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Falling Short Against Cleveland

Protecting Fourth-Quarter Leads Remains an Issue

The Ravens would be 10-0 this season if all their games ended after the third quarter.

They've suffered all three losses entering the fourth quarter with the lead, and the fourth-quarter woes returned against the Browns. Cleveland gashed the Ravens for 178 yards rushing and received an inspired effort from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who made key scrambles and throws to sustain drives. Watson (20 for 34, 213 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 37 yards rushing) didn't play Week 4 when the Ravens won in Cleveland, but he made his imprint on this game and was the catalyst for the comeback.

In a matchup of the league's top-ranked defenses, Baltimore's unit didn't measure up with the game on the line. Cleveland's three possessions of the second half were two 75-yard touchdowns drive and a 58-yard drive that ended with Dustin Hopkins' 40-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

When a 1-yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards put the Ravens ahead, 31-17, with 11:34 remaining, it looked like Baltimore would roll to its fifth straight win. But the Browns moved the ball at will. They answered Edwards' score with a 75-yard touchdown drive, then scored a defensive touchdown when Lamar Jackson's pass was deflected by Ogbo Okoronkwo into the arms of Greg Newsome, who returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

That made the score 31-30, and even when Hopkins missed the extra point, the Browns had momentum and the Ravens couldn't stop it. Baltimore's defense prides itself on being one of the NFL's best and giving up chunks of yards to the Browns in key situations felt like a slap in the face.