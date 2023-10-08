The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Loss to Steelers

Critical mistakes keep costing the Ravens games they can win.

The Ravens could be 5-0 instead of 3-2 if they did not squander so many opportunities when they have leads, didn't turn the ball over so much, and did a better job of closing out games in the fourth quarter.

They made another costly gaffe just before halftime when they snapped the ball on fourth-and-2 with 19 seconds to play instead of sending Justin Tucker on to attempt an almost certain field goal.

Center Tyler Linderbaum said the plan was to let the clock run down before calling timeout to kick the field goal. But Linderbaum snapped the ball when he thought he saw a Steeler jump into the neutral zone, which would've given the Ravens a free first down. Instead, no penalty was called, and the ball was snapped to a surprised Lamar Jackson, who tried to improvise but threw an incomplete pass that ended the drive with no points.

Finishing games was a major problem for the Ravens last season, and they lost another fourth-quarter lead Sunday after leaving the door open for the Steelers all game. Sometimes it almost seems like the Ravens deal with adversity better than prosperity. If the Ravens are going to become a championship team, they must get better at putting teams away.