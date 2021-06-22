Brendan Ayanbadejo: Carl Nassib Is the 'Right Guy to Carry the Torch'

Ayanbadejo has been paying attention to the reaction and has noticed a lot of people saying Nassib's announcement wasn't necessary and isn't newsworthy.

"I think we have to take the approach that it matters until it doesn't matter anymore," he said. "We get more progressive and more accepting as times goes by. I think we're trying to go from a point of tolerance to acceptance. They are two very different things.

"Like with Jackie Robinson being the first Black player in the MLB, Carl is going to be the first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game. Hopefully, we get to a point where it doesn't even register, but we're not there yet. These watershed moments, we have to celebrate and acknowledge them. Hopefully in 10 years, if there are a bunch of guys that are gay, we don't even talk about it. Maybe it's 10 years or maybe it's one year. I don't know, but the sooner the better."

Undrafted out of UCLA in 1999, Ayanbadejo clawed his way through the CFL, XFL and NFL Europe before landing in the NFL full-time in 2003. He came to Baltimore in 2008, made his third Pro Bowl as a special teams ace during his five seasons as a Raven, and capped his career with a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

Ayanbadejo said he saw locker rooms evolve in their attitudes toward LGBTQ+ issues during his decade in the NFL. He partly credited that to society as a whole seeing more LGTBQ+ representation in all areas of life – entertainment, politics, business. The more people that declare who they are, the more normalized and safter it becomes for other people to come out.

"I think the good thing about the NFL is it's really a young guys' sport and the younger players are a lot more accepting and understanding of the fight for equality for LGBTQ+," Ayanbadejo said.

Two people were the catalyst for Ayanbadejo speaking up – President Barack Obama and Brittany Spears. In 2004, Spears married childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled 55 hours later.

"She instantly had more rights than some of my friends that had been in these same-sex domestic partnerships for decades," Ayanbadejo said. "They weren't in love with each other, they didn't live together, they weren't trying to raise a family together."

In 2007, President Barak Obama was running for office for the first time and did not publicly support same-sex marriage. Ayanbadejo felt it was time to be clear about where he stood.

"I was like, man, something has to be done," Ayanbadejo said. "I've had people question my actions. It just baffled me that people can't see the right side of humanity, the right side of history. It's taken us so long, but you have to appreciate all the baby steps and transformations that have happened in America."