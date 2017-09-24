Brent Urban Leaves Game Against Jaguars With Foot Injury

Sep 24, 2017 at 04:03 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


24_Injuries_Urban_news.jpg


Add injuries to the Ravens' woes so far Sunday in London in what was a brutal second quarter.

Defensive end Brent Urban sprained his foot in the second quarter of Sunday's game and is questionable to return.

The injury happened on a fourth-and-1 run by Leonard Fournette that he took for a 6-yard gain on the left side of the Ravens defense.

It leaves the Ravens short-handed at the position considering defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and rookie third-round pick Chris Wormley are both inactive. Second-year defensive tackle Willie Henry, who is active for his first NFL game, shifted to fill the gap along the first-team unit.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin went down a few series later while trying to make a leaping catch along the sideline.* *His head crashed hard to the turf, but he passed tests in concussion protocol and will return in the second half.

Joe Flacco's first-and-10 pass down the left sideline went off Maclin's hands and bounced up for cornerback A.J. Bouye, who picked it off. Maclin stayed down on his back as Bouye returned it 19 yards, setting up a Jags touchdown.

Without Maclin for the rest of the half, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro were the team's top three wide receivers.

Later in the quarter, safety Tony Jefferson made a tackle on tight end James O'Shaughnessy and stayed down in pain on the field. He eventually got up and jogged off the field, but returned for the final play of the first half as the Jaguars took a knee.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

The veteran wide receiver adds experience and more depth to the roster competition.

news

Cover Story: No. 1. Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Be HIM

After a tantalizing rookie season played at 75% health, Rashod Bateman and his teammates expect a monster sophomore season.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cardinals Preseason 2

The Ravens and Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET for a nationally-televised FOX preseason game.

news

Deshaun Watson Suspension Extended to 11 Games

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was slated to start his 2022 season in Baltimore, but will now be out for the first 11 games.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Returning to Practice Friday

Tyler Linderbaum is expected to return to practice Friday. Lamar Jackson won't play in the second preseason game. Rashod Bateman is not happy with his Madden look.

news

Mailbag: What Signing Is Left, Wide Receiver or Linebacker?

What are the chances that Lamar Jackson plays at all in the preseason? Any other undrafted rookies standing out? How long until Travis Jones is a starter?

news

'Madden 23' Includes 'Mo' Tribute in Ravens End Zone

The Ravens' tribute to Mo Gaba and his fighting spirit lives on in the 'Madden 23' video game.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 85

Odafe Oweh's focus this offseason has been marrying his hands and his feet. Could Steven Means be a Pernell McPhee replacement? Rob Leonard didn't know John Harbaugh at all before getting hired.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Continues to Improve' at Ravens Practice

The Ravens released a pair of players before Tuesday's cutdown. Ben Powers is adding to his versatility. John Harbaugh gives the Orioles a shoutout.

news

Marcus Peters Returns to Ravens Practice

After suffering a season-ending knee injury almost a year ago, Marcus Peters is back on the field. Safety Ar'Darius Washington has also passed his physical.

news

'Sturdier' Lamar Jackson Might Be a Little Faster

Lamar Jackson has added more weight, but it's good weight. And his coaches see a player that could be even faster than in years past.

news

Justin Tucker Finally in NFL Top 100, Debuts at 94

The Ravens kicker is entering Year 11 and is the undoubted best in the league.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising