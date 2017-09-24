Brent Urban Leaves Game Against Jaguars With Foot Injury





Add injuries to the Ravens' woes so far Sunday in London in what was a brutal second quarter.

Defensive end Brent Urban sprained his foot in the second quarter of Sunday's game and is questionable to return.

The injury happened on a fourth-and-1 run by Leonard Fournette that he took for a 6-yard gain on the left side of the Ravens defense.

It leaves the Ravens short-handed at the position considering defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and rookie third-round pick Chris Wormley are both inactive. Second-year defensive tackle Willie Henry, who is active for his first NFL game, shifted to fill the gap along the first-team unit.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin went down a few series later while trying to make a leaping catch along the sideline.* *His head crashed hard to the turf, but he passed tests in concussion protocol and will return in the second half.

Joe Flacco's first-and-10 pass down the left sideline went off Maclin's hands and bounced up for cornerback A.J. Bouye, who picked it off. Maclin stayed down on his back as Bouye returned it 19 yards, setting up a Jags touchdown.

Without Maclin for the rest of the half, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro were the team's top three wide receivers.