Brent Urban Tweets He's Returning to Ravens

Urban, 31, would be the second defensive lineman to come back to Baltimore this offseason, joining Michael Pierce. The 6-foot-7 Urban would add more experience and depth to the defensive line, which is especially valuable with Derek Wolfe recovering from hip surgery.

The Ravens brought Urban into the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2014. He battled injuries for much of his tenure before starting all 16 games in a strong 2018 campaign.

Urban then went to the Tennessee Titans as a free agent before bouncing to Chicago, where he was an eight-game starter for the Bears in 2020. He had a career-high 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks that season. Urban played six games for the Dallas Cowboys last season before being placed on injured reserve (triceps).

He's a rugged run defender and made perhaps his most memorable play in 2015 with a blocked field goal in Cleveland that Will Hill returned for a game-winning touchdown.