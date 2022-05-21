Brent Urban Tweets He's Returning to Ravens

The Ravens are reportedly bringing their defensive line back together as Brent Urban tweeted that he's returning to Baltimore.
His wife broke the news that it's a one-year deal, which is for the veteran minimum, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Urban, 31, would be the second defensive lineman to come back to Baltimore this offseason, joining Michael Pierce. The 6-foot-7 Urban would add more experience and depth to the defensive line, which is especially valuable with Derek Wolfe recovering from hip surgery.
The Ravens brought Urban into the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2014. He battled injuries for much of his tenure before starting all 16 games in a strong 2018 campaign.
Urban then went to the Tennessee Titans as a free agent before bouncing to Chicago, where he was an eight-game starter for the Bears in 2020. He had a career-high 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks that season. Urban played six games for the Dallas Cowboys last season before being placed on injured reserve (triceps).
He's a rugged run defender and made perhaps his most memorable play in 2015 with a blocked field goal in Cleveland that Will Hill returned for a game-winning touchdown.
With Urban, the Ravens would also have Calais Campbell, Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, rookie Travis Jones and others on the defensive line.