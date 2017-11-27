Breshad Perriman Back on the Field for Monday Night Football





Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman will get another chance to prove himself, as he's back on the field after a one-week "reset" to face the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

Perriman was a healthy scratch in the Ravens' last game against the Green Bay Packers. It was partly a roster numbers game, but also because Baltimore wanted to give him a week off after a first half of the season full of struggles.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been complimentary of the way Perriman has handled the benching, and said he has practiced well since. Harbaugh left it up in the air as to whether Perriman would be back on the field so soon.

"It'll be based on the game plan and based on what I think gives us the best chance to win the game," Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Perriman has just seven catches on 26 targets and 54 receiving yards in eight games this season. Two passes that bounded off his hands were intercepted.

But he's still one of the team's most talented receivers and big-play threats, and the Ravens want to give the 2015 first-round pick opportunities to break out.

In order to make room for Perriman on the 46-man active gameday roster, Baltimore scratched wide receiver/returner Michael Campanaro.

The Ravens' other big news is that left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be back on the field after missing the team's win in Green Bay due to a concussion. That enables James Hurst to move back to left guard.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley will also play after missing some practice time this week because of an ankle tweak. Mosley and Stanley both said they would play earlier this week.

In addition to Campanaro, Baltimore's other six inactives are cornerback Jaylen Hill, running back Terrance West, guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, guard Maurquice Shakir and defensive ends Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley.