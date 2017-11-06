Breshad Perriman Knows He Must Attack Ball to Make Big Plays

"Contested catch turnovers have hurt us," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We can't have contested catch turnovers for interceptions. It's cost us games."

After missing his entire rookie season because of a knee injury, Perriman had 33 catches for 499 and three touchdowns last year as a sophomore. The Ravens hoped to see a breakout this season, but Perriman's numbers have gone the opposite direction.

He entered Sunday's game with four catches for 26 yards in the first half of the season. The Ravens have continued to say that they need Perriman to get going to have more offensive success, and he had his best chance yet in Tennessee.

Perriman saw a season-high seven targets. He caught three passes for 28 yards against the Titans, which nearly doubled his receptions and more than doubled his yardage this season. By comparison, Jeremy Maclin had eight catches for 98 yards on nine targets in Tennessee.

For the year, Perriman has caught seven of the 26 passes that have come his way. Harbaugh said the Ravens didn't specifically try to get Perriman more involved in the offense.

"I don't know if there was an emphasis," he said. "I think he came up in the progressions."

Asked whether the deep ball to Perriman is a play he has to make to turn things around, Harbaugh agreed with the reporter, but said Perriman isn't alone. As a whole, the Ravens receivers haven't been making many big plays.

After putting up more than 1,000 yards last season, Mike Wallace has 20 catches for 267 yards in eight games played. He caught four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown against the Titans.

"All the receivers have to make plays," Harbaugh said. "When you get the ball thrown to you down the field, you have to go up and make a play; that's what receivers do. [Perriman] knows that. He made a few plays for us on the sideline."

Following the interception, Perriman made a couple nice catches to help Baltimore have a chance of tying the game at the end.

It's been a trying first half of the year, but Perriman knows he has to keep his head up and keep trying to work his way through it. He has no other option.