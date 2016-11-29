Breshad Perriman Showing Flashes, But Needs More Consistency

Perriman made a 14-yard touchdown catch to cap the Ravens' opening drive. It was a clutch reception, coming on third-and-5. It was also quite athletic, as Perriman leapt over Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (another first-round pick), to make the snag in the back of the end zone.

It was just a few feet away from where Perriman* *made a similar leaping touchdown grab in the final minute against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 9, but didn't get his left foot down in bounds. The Ravens lost that game, 16-10.

"You always love a player that learns from those opportunities," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He has gotten his feet down a couple times since then. Yesterday he got his feet down, and he made a great catch two weeks ago. Those are the kind of plays that we need from Breshad, and he has worked really hard at practice to improve every single game.

"But he is going to be the first one to tell you on that deep crossing route, he wants to make that catch, and he is capable of making that one too. He is a big-play threat. We need to keep building on that for him."

Indeed, Perriman's thoughts after the game were on the play he didn't make.

On a key drive in the second quarter following a pair of turnovers by each team, Flacco went deep for Perriman, who was streaking across the middle of the field. Perriman flashed behind a Bengals defender and laid out to make the grab, but didn't hold on when he hit the ground.