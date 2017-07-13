Brian Billick Joins Ravens' Preseason Broadcast Crew

Jul 13, 2017 at 05:01 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

13_BillickAnnouncement_news.jpg


The Ravens have added some major firepower to their preseason broadcast crew.

Former Ravens head coach turned broadcaster Brian Billick will join Baltimore's booth for all four games.

"I'm thrilled to do it," Billick said. "Preseason is an exciting time. It's great to be a part of what is going to be an important preseason for the Ravens as they build toward this season."

Billick will be the color analyst next to play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.

That means the Ravens will have a play-by-play voice who called a Super Bowl, a color analyst who coached in a Super Bowl and sideline reporter from Super Bowl 50.

The second head coach in Ravens history, Billick compiled a record of 85-67, including a 5-3 mark in the playoffs. In just his second season as the Ravens' head coach, he led the team to its first championship in Super Bowl XXXV.

A public relations major at Brigham Young University, Billick quickly moved into the media business after his tenure with the Ravens (1999-2007) was over.

Billick has been working for the NFL Network as an analyst since 2009, and appears on "NFL GamDay First" every Sunday and "NFL Total Access" on weekdays. He was a color commentator during games on FOX for six seasons (2008-2013).

"Brian is insightful, detailed, and honest," said Jay O'Brien, the Ravens' Vice President of Broadcasting & Gameday Productions. "His background as both a Super Bowl-winning head coach and NFL broadcaster will help us deliver a compelling and entertaining broadcast for our fans."

Billick still lives in the Baltimore area, and said he has always followed the team from a distance.

"I never really left in the sense that we still live in the area and I love it here. This is our home," Billick said, adding that he still stayed in close contact with General Manager Ozzie Newsome, Senior Vice President of Public & Community Relations Kevin Byrne and others in the organization.

Not only is Billick an experienced broadcaster who still knows the Ravens well, but he is the only person who can speak knowledgably about exactly what conversations will be going on behind closed doors during the preseason.

He's been part of the process of whittling the Ravens' roster down to 53, and can talk about the tough decisions Harbaugh and his staff will have to make.

"He was in the same shoes that John and his staff are in right now," O'Brien said. "That perspective is going to be really interesting for our fans as we use these four preseason games to learn not just who the starters and backups are going to be, but who is the next Bart Scott."

The Ravens want to shift the broadcast away from the play-by-play of the game and more to the stories of the players. While the game is still important, it's not so much about who the starters will be, but more about role players that may emerge or players fighting to make the squad.

"It is all about the players. It's about the emotion and what they're going through and the pressures they encounter," Billick said.

"The last thing you want to do is let talent walk out the door because maybe they're a little confused. Maybe they're just not ready yet to absorb what you ask them to do, but they're good enough to do it. I think training camp and the preseason is very compelling."

Billick said the closest he ever got to letting a good player go was with nose tackle Kelly Gregg. A sixth-round pick in 1999, Gregg came to the Ravens in 2000 as a player eager to prove himself however he could.

"I thought, 'Who did we owe to bring this guy on the team?'" Billick quipped. "He was always willing to step in. You need a fullback, need a guard, need a whatever? He was always there and had that kind of attitude, and he ended up being a very good player for us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways From Ravens Film Review of 2022 Draft Class

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz talked about the differences between Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, the Ravens' confidence in Jordan Stout, how they think Travis Jones will offer more as a pass rusher and more.

news

John Harbaugh, Ravens Players Attend All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

Head Coach John Harbaugh, his wife Ingrid, Marlon Humphrey, Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips and others attended the professional wrestling event.

news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Add a Veteran Wide Receiver?

Will new safety Kyle Hamilton stay in one spot or move around the defense? Which Ravens pick was the biggest steal? Should we be worried about a change at holder?

news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Set Up Better for Success, Even After Trade

The loss of good friend and top receiver Marquise Brown hurts but improving the offensive line will help Lamar Jackson thrive again.

news

Inside a Historic Fourth Round of Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft

NBC Sports' Peter King gave an inside look at the Ravens' record six fourth-round picks in the fourth round.

news

Short- And Long-Term Outlooks for Ravens 2022 Draft Class

The Ravens will look for instant impacts from their first-round picks, while their top selection on Day 2 will have to wait but has tremendous upside.

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Undrafted Free Agents Tracker

Here are the latest reports on the undrafted free agents who agreed to come to Baltimore following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Restocked Their Talent in 2022 Draft

The Ravens entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a lot of needs and didn't scratch them all, but there's no way you can walk away feeling short-changed.

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with who the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas.

news

Five Things to Know About Jordan Stout

The Penn State punter was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and led the country in average hang time.

news

Five Things to Know About Damarion Williams

The JUCO transfer is a feisty slot cornerback who got his hands on a lot of passes.

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Badie

The versatile running back from Missouri is an excellent pass-catcher who wants to be a firefighter after his playing career ends.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising