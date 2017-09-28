Bronson Kaufusi, Chris Wormley Eager for Their Opportunity

The Ravens drafted Urban in the fourth round in 2014. He was a massive 6-foot-7, 300-pound beast on the defensive line, somebody they envisioned bullying offensive linemen to disrupt the run game and occasionally get quarterback pressure.

Two years later, as Urban struggled with injuries, the Ravens made another very similar pick. This time they grabbed Kaufusi, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound monster out of Brigham Young University in the third round.

But just like Urban, who missed his entire rookie season because of a torn ACL, Kaufusi lost his rookie year when he broke his ankle in training camp.

Kaufusi returned this summer a bigger, better version of himself after an aggressive rehab and offseason in the weight room. He impressed in the preseason, including a sack against the Washington Redskins. Coaches glowed about his high motor, work ethic and talent.

But with Urban also dominating in the preseason and the team having a lot of defensive line depth, Baltimore opted to make Kaufusi a healthy scratch for the first three games.

"There's definitely a feeling of urgency because I got hurt last year and I want to contribute," Urban said. "I just take whatever reps I get and I go full speed, full out. Every week I prepare like I'm going to play so I'm ready. At any moment, you can get called into battle."

The Ravens could also call on rookie defensive tackle Chris Wormley to help. Wormley is third on the depth chart behind Brandon Williams and Willie Henry, but he's a different player than both. He's two inches taller than Henry and 40 pounds lighter than Williams.

A third-round pick out of Michigan, Wormley has also been a healthy scratch for the Ravens' first three games. In his most extensive preseason action in the fourth game, he logged three tackles, but reps have been hard to come by.

"It definitely humbles you," said Wormley, who added that he similarly had to experience watching from the sideline when he tore his ACL during his freshman year in college.