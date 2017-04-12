Bronson Kaufusi Looks Good After Recovering From Broken Ankle

Apr 12, 2017 at 04:37 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12_Kaufusi_news.jpg


The Ravens have some starting jobs up for grabs on their defensive line.

Allowing defensive end Lawrence Guy to walk in free agency and trading defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan to the Philadelphia Eagles has created opportunities for young players waiting to get on the field. And those moves were an indication that the Ravens like the options they have in the bullpen.

A candidate to move into the starting defensive end spot is last year's third-round pick Bronson Kaufusi, who missed his entire rookie campaign because of a broken ankle suffered in training camp. Kaufusi spent the entire year rehabbing from the injury, and he has been one of the few consistent faces at the Under Armour Performance Center throughout the offseason months. 

"Bronson has been in here with the rehabbing and the training right on through, and I can tell you, he looks good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said during the pre-draft press conference.

Kaufusi, 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, went down with the injury before the Ravens even had a chance to really see what he could do. The injury happened before the preseason and Kaufusi also missed most of last year's offseason practices because of a back problem.

The Ravens had high expectations for the BYU product when they took him with the No. 70 pick last year, and the upcoming offseason program will be critical in getting him ready for his first real NFL action.

"He looks big, really working on his lower half because he had the broken leg, and the trainers are doing a great job with him there," Harbaugh said. "But when you see him, physically, you're going to like the way he looks."

Kaufusi will compete with Brent Urban for the defensive end job. Both players have big bodies who have the physical makeup to cause disruption in the trenches.

Kaufusi also brings some pass-rush ability, as he totaled 11 sacks his senior year at BYU and 26.5 over his career. If the Ravens can get anywhere close to that kind of pass-rush production from Kaufusi, they'll be thrilled.

"[Kaufusi is] coming in and adding to us, and they can be a big boost for us," Harbaugh said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Offensive Tackle Trevor Penning Rises After Strong Senior Bowl

Trevor Penning impressed at the Senior Bowl, but a variety of defensive players will also be on Baltimore's radar.
news

Late for Work 2/10: Pundit Says Check Expectations for Signing Outside Free Agents

The Ravens are primed to vault into Super Bowl contention next season. Steelers running back Najee Harris puts Marcus Peters on notice. Ray Lewis and former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees discuss Super Bowl anxiety.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

Will Justin Houston re-sign this offseason? With injury prevention a focus, what changes will we see next preseason? Will the Ravens consider RB and LT in the draft?
news

Ravens Not Surprised By Eric Weddle's Super Bowl Comeback

The former Ravens favorite came out of retirement to chase a title with the Rams, and now he's an integral part of Sunday's big game.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson the Baseball Player?

Lamar Jackson joked on social media that he thinks he could be a baseball player.
news

Longtime Ravens PA Announcer Bruce Cunningham Retiring as Sports Anchor

Veteran Baltimore sports anchor Bruce Cunningham will end his 31-year run at FOX 45 at the end of March.
news

Late for Work 2/9: In Separate Re-Drafts, Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh Selected By Browns

What do the Ravens need to do to overtake the Bengals next season? Drafting a running back 'wouldn't be surprising.' 
news

Injury Recoveries Make Ravens Offseason More Challenging

Key players at multiple positions are recovering from injuries, which adds a layer to Baltimore's offseason strategy.  
news

Reports: Wink Martindale to Become Giants Defensive Coordinator

Wink Martindale, Baltimore's defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, is expected to run the Giants' defense under new Head Coach Brian Daboll.   
news

Eisenberg: Year of Change for the Ravens

A new defensive coordinator. A new team president. A bevy of unrestricted free agents and high draft picks guarantees a roster shake-up.
news

Late for Work 2/8: Grading 2021 Offseason Moves: Hits, Misses and Mixed Reviews

A pundit says there never should have been any debate over whether the Ravens would pick up Marquise Brown's fifth-year option. Zach Orr reportedly has been hired as inside linebackers coach. Georgia defensive tackle prospect Devonte Wyatt is being linked to the Ravens.
news

SociaLight: James Proche Has the Best Internship Ever, Makes Playoff Promise

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche II is working at Epoch Estate Wines in California, but that hasn't stopped his training.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising