Browns Wide Receiver Josh Gordon Gives Ravens Another Super-Talented Test

After three years away from the NFL because of suspensions, Gordon was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 1 and returned to the field two weeks ago.

He immediately stepped in as a starter and has caught seven passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He made an impressive 18-yard leaping touchdown grab last week against the Green Bay Packers for his first touchdown in nearly four years.

"It's definitely crazy how he's been able to not play for three years, and then comes out going against [Casey] Hayward and the Chargers, making plays like that," rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "When a guy can do that, he probably hasn't even shown how really good he can be again."

When Gordon has been on the field, his talent has been undeniable. He put up 805 receiving yards as a rookie in 2012, then followed it up by leading the league with 1,646 yards in 2013, despite missing two games.