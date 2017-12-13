Browns Wide Receiver Josh Gordon Gives Ravens Another Super-Talented Test

Dec 13, 2017 at 09:07 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

13_JoshGordon_news.jpg


This week, the Ravens defensive backs are tasked with rebounding from the performance Steelers wideout Antonio Brown had against them on Sunday Night Football.

There's nothing better to help turn the page than another big challenge coming down the pike.

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is nothing like Brown. Gordon's 6-foot-3, 225 pounds while Brown is 5-10, 181, and they play the game differently.

What they have in common, however, is that they're both super-talented. The Ravens will be on high alert this Sunday in Cleveland.

"[Gordon is] an explosive weapon," linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "You put an explosive weapon like that in a [Browns Head Coach] Hue Jackson offense, it can be catastrophic for a defense."

After three years away from the NFL because of suspensions, Gordon was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 1 and returned to the field two weeks ago.

He immediately stepped in as a starter and has caught seven passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He made an impressive 18-yard leaping touchdown grab last week against the Green Bay Packers for his first touchdown in nearly four years.

"It's definitely crazy how he's been able to not play for three years, and then comes out going against [Casey] Hayward and the Chargers, making plays like that," rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "When a guy can do that, he probably hasn't even shown how really good he can be again."

When Gordon has been on the field, his talent has been undeniable. He put up 805 receiving yards as a rookie in 2012, then followed it up by leading the league with 1,646 yards in 2013, despite missing two games.

Gordon's downfall has been a longstanding drug problem, which he says he's moved past during rehabilitation and his time away from the game. Safety Eric Weddle said he's spoken with Gordon several times when they've run into each other.

"It's pretty amazing, pretty awesome for him," Weddle said. "To come back and get his life back, we just hope he continues that because he's such a great kid. … Hopefully we keep him in check, obviously, but shoot, what a great story."

The Ravens are fresh off Brown's 213 receiving yards and Ben Roethlisberger's 506 passing yards. Gordon doesn't have Big Ben throwing to him, but Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has also improved since the last time the Ravens saw him in Week 2.

Baltimore clearly wasn't going to tip its hand on how it plans to cover Gordon. The Browns also have other talented receiving weapons in second-year wideout Corey Coleman, rookie tight end David Njoku and running back Duke Johnson.

"We have our hands full, but we're excited for a big horse [Gordon] to guard this week," said veteran cornerback Brandon Carr, who had a particularly tough night in Pittsburgh.

"Everybody has a bad day. You have to shake it off because the biggest thing is how you respond. The next day is important for us to get the yucky feeling out. Sundays come fast; you can't afford to harp on a loss or a bad game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reports: Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting Ravens

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been effective in coverage and consistent as a pass rusher.

news

Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens have an abundance of young, but experienced players ready for bigger roles.

news

Training Camp Competition: Outside Linebacker

The Ravens have a young pass rushing duo ready to emerge and a veteran looking for a rebound.

news

Reports: Ravens to Bring Dawuane Smoot in for Visit

Free-agent DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot has had consistent production but is coming off a torn Achilles.

news

Mailbag: How Long Will It Take for the Offense to Gel?

Is there serious cause for concern with J.K. Dobbins' participation? What are the pros/cons of the Ravens defense? Will the 2019 fun return?

news

Training Camp Competition: Safety

The Ravens' starters are known, but could a third safety carve out a significant defensive role?

news

10 Questions: Who Will Win the Left Guard Battle?

The Ravens' best competition for a starting job is at left guard, where John Simpson will be pushed by other talented options.

news

10 Questions: Are the Young Pass Rushers Ready?

The Ravens are relying on Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to have breakout seasons in 2023.

news

10 Questions: What Will the Run Game Look Like?

The Ravens have been one of the heaviest running teams in recent years, but their identity and scheme will change in 2023.

news

10 Questions: How Will the Secondary Come Together?

The Ravens are looking for their No. 3/nickel cornerback and sorting out roles for versatile defensive backs.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers Work Out Together

The veteran is wasting no time sharing his advice with the rookie.

news

50 Words or Less: Why Lamar Jackson's Deep Ball Will Improve

There's no issue with Odell Beckham Jr.'s take-it-slow approach. Some of Todd Monken's pillars of offense come through in the classroom.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising