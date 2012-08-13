Bryant McKinnie Runs With First Team

Aug 13, 2012 at 03:40 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

66FE7243475B45C5AC8CBD3AB04DC94C.jpeg


The Ravens had a vastly different look on the offensive line during Monday's practice.

Bryant McKinnie worked with the first team at left tackle, which moved Michael Oher back to right side. Rookie Kelechi Osemele then took the snaps at starting left guard because the team gave veteran Bobbie Williams a couple days of rest to allow swelling to die down in his surgically-repaired ankle.

"You saw everyone play different spots; it's where we're at right now," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "We're just kind of working in some different guys with some combinations and letting them compete."

The offensive line is still a work in progress, and the Ravens have used different starters at every position other than right guard (Marshal Yanda) since training camp opened because of injuries and various rest days for some of the veterans. The most recent shuffling in practice occurred because Williams was out, Harbaugh said, so they moved Osemele over to guard from right tackle.

"Now you have an opportunity with that spot there to move some guys in and roll some guys around," Harbaugh said. "It works out really well."

Monday's practice was the first time that McKinnie worked extensively with the first team during training camp. He has primarily taken reps with the second team after sustaining a back injury just before the start of camp and has struggled getting his weight down to coaches' targeted weight.

The other change with the line on Monday was that second-year lineman Jah Reid practiced for the first time of training camp. He suffered a calf injury in mid-June and has not been able to practice since then.

Reid worked at right tackle with the second team and was able to participate in most of the 11-on-11 drills.

"I'm just glad to be out there with the team and actually get some reps, get some improvement, get ready for some of these preseason games," said Reid, who is uncertain whether he'll play in Friday's preseason game. "I'm still working on the calf. It's still healing. It's a slow process."

Before the Ravens signed Williams and drafted Osemele, Reid was penciled in as the favorite to start at left guard. While he only played right tackle on Monday, Harbaugh said the plan is for Reid to continue working at both positions.

"We're going to look at Jah at both guard and tackle right now," Harbaugh said. "I think the same thing that applied today with our guys will apply to him over the next week or so. Again, if you can be more versatile, that will help you."

Harbaugh expects the movement to continue along the line before the start of the season, and said that getting players in at different spots will pay dividends in the long run.

"We're going to work different combinations," Harbaugh said. "I think it's important to get guys in different spots. In the end it will pay off for us because guys will be more versatile and we want to makes sure we don't miss anything."

