Bryant McKinnie's Still Preparing Like A Starter

Sep 13, 2012 at 08:18 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

13_McKinnieStarts_news.jpg


The Ravens decided to go with a youth movement along their offensive line, meaning veteran left tackle Bryant McKinnie has been relegated to the sidelines for the time being.

Michael Oher is starting at left tackle, with rookie Kelechi Osemele at right tackle and third-year lineman Ramon Harewood at left guard.

McKinnie, who has been a starter his entire 11-year career, said that his mentality remains unchanged.

"I always take the approach as if I would be starting because you never know what's going to happen," he said after practice Wednesday. "You just want to be prepared if your number is called."

The game plan evolves throughout each week and McKinnie said that everybody along the line is rotating during practice. He's not sure exactly what his role will be for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.

"I'm just being a team player and doing whatever they ask me to do," he said.

The offensive line was a carousel during the preseason, as the group dealt with minor injuries and coaches moved players around to try different combinations. McKinnie opened the preseason behind Oher at left tackle, but then started the next two games and appeared to be winning back his job.

But then a week before the regular season, the Ravens asked him to restructure his contract and take a $1 million pay cut. He agreed to the lower salary and is now coming off the bench.

"Once I got things situated, I just came in and played my role and didn't really ask questions," McKinnie said.

In the season opener against Cincinnati, the line played well and the offense led the Ravens to a 44-13 victory.

Head Coach John Harbaugh, however, said that the starting lineup could still change in the coming weeks.

"We're just going to have to see how that goes," Harbaugh said. "We've got nine good players on our offensive line right now. That is a real plus for us. They all bring different skill sets to the table."

Harbaugh said that he could see a scenario where all of the offensive linemen on the active roster get into the rotation.

"The fact that we've got a deep well right now is a plus," he said. "I anticipate all those guys playing extensively."

A concern with McKinnie coming into training camp was whether he would be able to keep his weight down during the season. The Ravens wanted him to get down to his college playing weight, and he told reporters last month that he was struggling to lose the weight and even went to see a specialist about it.

McKinnie spent some extra time running sprints on the practice field after Wednesday's practice, but said that he is keeping his weight under control.

"My weight is pretty much down," McKinnie said. "Last week I was 349, and they wanted me to be 348, so I'm a pound off. I'm probably there by now."

His focus now is to head into each week prepared like the starter, just like he has been his entire career.

"I'm prepared so that I'm on point for when I have to go in and then just wait for the coaches to call my number," McKinnie said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to Be Activated

Injuries to Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards appear to be minor. John Harbaugh discusses trade possibilities with deadline approaching. Tyler Linderbaum's game is translating well to the NFL.

news

Reports: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens reportedly traded second- and fifth-round picks for the league's top tackler this season.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Around the AFC North: Will Bengals Win Without Ja'Marr Chase?

Browns are reportedly willing to trade Kareem Hunt. Steelers lament their mental mistakes as they enter their bye week 2-6.

news

Late for Work 10/31: Considering Possible Trade Targets Before NFL Deadline

Pundits debate the two-horse race in the AFC North. ESPN ranks Ravens' roster deepest in the NFL. Gus Edwards' hamstring injury reportedly minor.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Ravens having the weekend off after Thursday Night Football, here's who fans should be rooting for in Week 8.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Offensive Line Is Making a Statement

Baltimore's offensive line was dominant in Tampa. Geno Stone looks like Chuck Clark 2.0. Seven of Baltimore's last nine games are against teams that are 2-5.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely got great grades from PFF. The Ravens utilized Kenyan Drake early and often. Broderick Washington stepped up for Calais Campbell.

news

What the Buccaneers Said After Loss to Ravens

Todd Bowles said Shaq Barrett has an Achilles injury that 'doesn't look good.' Tom Brady credits the Ravens for outplaying the Buccaneers.

news

Late for Work 10/28: Pundits React to a 'Monster Win' in Tampa Bay

Was this Lamar Jackson's best all-around game? Welcome back, preseason form Isaiah Likely. Tyler Linderbaum was a bully last night in the best way.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Tampa Bay

The Ravens needed a win like this. Halftime "adjustments" got the win. More answers stepped up with Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman out.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising