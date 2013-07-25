Bryant McKinnie Too Heavy, Does Not Practice





Bryant McKinnie is dealing with a weight issue again.

The veteran left tackle did not participate in the first full-team practice on Thursday after reporting to training camp overweight.

"Bryant is just too heavy right now," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He needs to lose weight. My guess is he lost quite a bit today."

McKinnie's hiatus from the practice field may not last long.

"We'll figure it out in the next 24 hours, next 48 hours, with what we want to do and the best way to deal with it," Harbaugh said.

"We're both disappointed. I'm not sure who is more disappointed, Bryant or I, because he was pretty darn disappointed. But I was feeling pretty disappointed myself. We had a long talk about it yesterday, and it wasn't that effort wasn't put in, and there's an issue."

McKinnie, 33, has struggled to manage his weight in recent years. The 6-foot-8 defensive tackle agreed to keep his weight down when the Ravens signed him to a two-year contract this offseason. He was a regular participant in the team's offseason conditioning program and said last month that his conditioning was much improved compared to previous years.

"He's in good shape, and he has good cardio-vascular fitness, and I can tell that he's worked hard," Harbaugh said. "But I wasn't real comfortable putting him out there today at that weight."

Last season, McKinnie said he got his weight down to 352 pounds, and he agreed to play at a lower weight this year.

The 12-year veteran spent most of last season on the sidelines before getting reinserted into the starting lineup for the playoffs. He helped solidify the offensive line in the postseason, and was a key part in keeping quarterback Joe Flacco upright during his historic Super Bowl run.

McKinnie has been in line to be the starter at left tackle, and the Ravens still expect him to be back in action soon.