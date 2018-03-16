Buccaneers Make Ryan Jensen NFL's Highest-Paid Center

Mar 16, 2018 at 02:56 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

16_JensenSigns_news.jpg


Ryan Jensen just became yet another example of a Ravens free agent offensive lineman cashing in on the open market.

Jensen has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $42 million with $22 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The deal would make Jensen the highest-paid center in the league in average salary, just edging out Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder at $10.5 million per year.

It's a deal the Ravens, who are tight against the salary cap and aggressively trying to upgrade their receiving corps, couldn't possibly match. And it's not the first time it's happened.

Two years ago, the Oakland Raiders made Kelechi Osemele the league's highest-paid guard. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions made Rick Wagner the richest right tackle.

It's quite an upgrade for Jensen, who made under $2 million last season and had a base salary of $600,000 in 2016, per Spotrac.

Jensen became a full-time starter for the first time in his five-year career last season and brawled in the middle of the Ravens* *offensive line for all 16 games. His play-to-the-whistle, aggressive style suited Baltimore's demeanor well.

Jensen became a fan favorite after he slammed Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso to the turf after he hit quarterback Joe Flacco late during a slide. Jensen helped give Baltimore an edge in the trenches.

That style of play also suited the Buccaneers. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Bucs love Jensen because he's "full of spit and vinegar."

Jensen was a sixth-round pick out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2013. He was more of a developmental prospect early on and was even released, then signed back to the practice squad, during his second season. He thought his career might be over because of sleep apnea.

Jensen's contract could help the Ravens when it comes to adding compensatory picks in next year's draft. Contract sizes are part of the equation, along with playing time and postseason awards. Baltimore still has some unrestricted free agents on the market, including wide receivers Mike Wallace and Michael Campanaro.

For the time being, Baltimore could turn to Matt Skura, Alex Lewis or a draft pick as next year's center. Skura's natural position is center, though he filled in admirrably for Marshal Yanda at right guard for 12 games last year.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Poe Makes His Return From Injured Drumstick

The injured mascot made his return on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Steelers.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Rams could set the Chargers back in the race for the No. 5 seed. The Bills can help the Ravens' AFC North chances.

news

50 Words Or Less: The Ravens' Formula Can Work If …

The difference between the Ravens' offense and defense lies in the red zone. Baltimore needs polish before the playoffs.

news

Fans to Receive LED Wristbands for Light Show During Ravens-Steelers Game

Fans' wristbands will be synced to a stadium-wide light show on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Steelers.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Going With All-Black Uniforms vs. Steelers

The Ravens will wear their all-black uniforms for another home game against a division rival.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Isn't on a Snap Count, Feels Himself Getting Stronger

John Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg becoming the Broncos' interim head coach. Alex Highsmith is the Steelers' next great outside linebacker. Roquan Smith excited for a full game of Kenny Pickett.

news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.

news

Mailbag: What's Ravens' Best Playoff Path? Should They Rest Starters?

Are the Ravens trying to be careful with J.K. Dobbins? What are the plans to improve the offense for the playoffs? Do the recent wide receiver signings rule out Odell Beckham?

news

Ravens Eye View: Roquan Smith Was a 'Predator' vs. Falcons

The Ravens run game got cranked up again, the young defensive linemen stepped up, and more.

news

BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

The Country rap, R&B, gospel, soul singer went platinum for his song, 'My Truck.'

news

Ravens Fans Across the Country Will Be Able to Watch Games on YouTube

Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on two of YouTube's growing subscription businesses.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

Fullback Patrick Ricard got a heavy workload. Chuck Clark got the highest grade on the defense. Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising