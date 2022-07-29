Late for Work 7/29: Busting the Myth That Lamar Jackson Struggles in Passing Situations

USA Today Predicts Ravens Will Make It to AFC Championship Game

USA Today's Nate Davis believes the Ravens will get past the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade, but he doesn't see them making it to the Super Bowl.

In Davis' predictions for the 2022 season, he has the Ravens finishing as the second seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record but losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

"A team riddled with key injuries in 2021 still managed to project as the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed at one point last December before the absence of QB Lamar Jackson and a series of excruciating losses became too much to overcome," Davis wrote. "Jackson now appears ready to go and will strive to recapture his 2019 MVP form as he angles for a contract that could make him the best-compensated player in league history.

"LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), RBs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marcus Peters (knee) and OLB Tyus Bowser (Achilles) all start camp on the PUP list but are expected to provide reinforcements — along with first-round S Kyle Hamilton and C Tyler Linderbaum. Barring more unforeseen circumstances, hard to imagine a team this loaded with talent falling short of the playoffs again."

As for the rest of the AFC North, Davis has the Cincinnati Bengals going 12-5 and making the playoffs as a wild card, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) and Cleveland Browns (6-11).

Rich Eisen Says J.K. Dobbins Can Be One of the Best Running Backs in the League

After having his entire season wiped out by a torn ACL in the final preseason game last year, Dobbins is determined to return with a vengeance. NFL Network's Rich Eisen is among those who believe he'll do exactly that.

Dobbins landed at No. 2 on Eisen's list of the top five impactful players returning from injury.