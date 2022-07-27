News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

Jul 27, 2022 at 06:03 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072722-Dobbins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins is chomping at the bit to get back on the practice field, and he's letting everybody know it.

Near the end of practice, Dobbins walked onto the field dressed in his jersey looking like he was ready to go. Problem is, he's one of six Ravens on the physically unable to perform list.

Dobbins stalked the sideline, pleading to anyone that would listen. Dobbins was counseled by veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, then Dobbins took his case to General Manager Eric DeCosta.

"Yeah, J.K. definitely wants to go," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's made it very clear, and he's not just clear in the fact that he tells everybody all the time. I told him again today, 'I know how you feel about that. You've told me.'

"But that's up to the doctors and him, and they'll work it out. As soon as he's back out there, we'll be coaching him really hard. He's doing an individual period with the trainers right now. So, I'm excited to get him back, hopefully, soon."

Dobbins is a competitive player who loves the game, and he was in store for a monster sophomore season before suffering a knee injury in last year's preseason finale. Now he's out to prove he can still be the same star player many saw coming on the horizon.

Dobbins strongly refuted a report that he's not a sure thing to play Week 1, and he said he was making so much progress that he might not start camp on the PUP list. However, the Ravens want to make sure they don't rush their lead tailback, especially with Gus Edwards questionable to start the year.

Ronnie Stanley Is in Shape

Before the Ravens went on "break" between minicamp and training camp, Harbaugh said left tackle Ronnie Stanley's mission was to get in the best shape of his life.

It seems like mission accomplished, or at least pretty close.

"His body composition is really good," Harbaugh said. "He's close to where he's been in the past when he's been at his best. I give him a lot of credit for the training he's done. [Now] just get the ankle there, and I'm looking forward to having him back out [at practice]."

Harbaugh Calls Out Anonymous Lamar Jackson Critic

There's been a strong rebuke of the comments made by an unnamed defensive coordinator about Lamar Jackson, saying he'll never be a Tier 1 quarterback even if he wins MVP 12 times.

LeBron James and plenty of pundits have fired back. On Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the comment.

"I don't know who this guy named anonymous is. I haven't met him yet. I don't even know why we report on what he has to say," Harbaugh said. "It is what it is. It's just baloney. It's a big nothing burger."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards' Status Is Questionable for Week 1

Charlie Kolar has a sports hernia that may require surgery. Michael Pierce has reported for training camp after missing mandatory minicamp. Second-round pick David Ojabo remains unsigned and hasn't reported for camp.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Ankle Is 'Looking Great'; Update on J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Michael Pierce is healthy and his absence from minicamp was strictly for 'personal family reasons.' Tyler Huntley missed his second practice due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Giving Elite Sprinter a Tryout at Wide Receiver

The Ravens are emphasizing their downfield passing game. Tony Jefferson is having a strong offseason. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is picking up the defense quickly.

news

News & Notes: Michael Pierce Absent From Minicamp for 'Personal Matter'

Marcus Williams was limited to individual drills while dealing with minor physical issues. Mark Andrews says Rashod Bateman's speed is underrated. Andrews is bummed that he will miss this year's Tight End University.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Don't Plan Joint Practice, But Could Extend Arizona Trip

Ja'Wuan James joins OTAs as progress from Achilles injury continues. A variety of players will get chance to wear green dot helmet this summer. Trimmer Nick Boyle feels quicker and healthier.

news

News & Notes: Healthier Nick Boyle 'Looks Like a Completely New Guy'

Jaylon Ferguson has arrived at OTAs looking leaner. Chuck Clark's leadership has helped Marcus Williams get acclimated. OTAs give Justin Tucker and rookie Jordan Stout a chance to build kicker-holder chemistry.

news

News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Among Ravens Who Return From Injuries

Chuck Clark handles his business as usual by participating in OTAs. John Harbaugh expects Baltimore's young wide receivers to seize the moment. Numerous players are wearing Guardian Cap helmet covers during practice.

news

News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Welcomes the Challenges of NFL Adjustment

John Harbaugh on Chuck Clark: "I'm planning on Chuck being here." Tall wide receivers are a big part of the Ravens' undrafted rookie class.

news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman, Brandon Williams, Josh Bynes Talk Pending Free Agency

The Ravens have several starters who are pending free agents, but who love playing in Baltimore.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Excited for Starting Role in Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

Greg Roman and Mark Andrews share ideas to help him get open. Patrick Ricard missed as a key piece in Baltimore's offense. John Harbaugh and Tyler Huntley have respect for T.J. Watt's game-wrecking ability.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Red Zone, Deep Ball Struggles

Wink Martindale is skeptical that 'Terminator' Ben Roethlisberger will retire. The Ravens need a 'three-game parlay' on Sunday. Diontae Johnson and Kendrick Green are placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for Pittsburgh.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising