News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

J.K. Dobbins is chomping at the bit to get back on the practice field, and he's letting everybody know it.

Near the end of practice, Dobbins walked onto the field dressed in his jersey looking like he was ready to go. Problem is, he's one of six Ravens on the physically unable to perform list.

Dobbins stalked the sideline, pleading to anyone that would listen. Dobbins was counseled by veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, then Dobbins took his case to General Manager Eric DeCosta.

"Yeah, J.K. definitely wants to go," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's made it very clear, and he's not just clear in the fact that he tells everybody all the time. I told him again today, 'I know how you feel about that. You've told me.'

"But that's up to the doctors and him, and they'll work it out. As soon as he's back out there, we'll be coaching him really hard. He's doing an individual period with the trainers right now. So, I'm excited to get him back, hopefully, soon."

Dobbins is a competitive player who loves the game, and he was in store for a monster sophomore season before suffering a knee injury in last year's preseason finale. Now he's out to prove he can still be the same star player many saw coming on the horizon.