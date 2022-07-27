News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

J.K. Dobbins is chomping at the bit to get back on the practice field, and he's letting everybody know it.
Near the end of practice, Dobbins walked onto the field dressed in his jersey looking like he was ready to go. Problem is, he's one of six Ravens on the physically unable to perform list.
Dobbins stalked the sideline, pleading to anyone that would listen. Dobbins was counseled by veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, then Dobbins took his case to General Manager Eric DeCosta.
"Yeah, J.K. definitely wants to go," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's made it very clear, and he's not just clear in the fact that he tells everybody all the time. I told him again today, 'I know how you feel about that. You've told me.'
"But that's up to the doctors and him, and they'll work it out. As soon as he's back out there, we'll be coaching him really hard. He's doing an individual period with the trainers right now. So, I'm excited to get him back, hopefully, soon."
Dobbins is a competitive player who loves the game, and he was in store for a monster sophomore season before suffering a knee injury in last year's preseason finale. Now he's out to prove he can still be the same star player many saw coming on the horizon.
Dobbins strongly refuted a report that he's not a sure thing to play Week 1, and he said he was making so much progress that he might not start camp on the PUP list. However, the Ravens want to make sure they don't rush their lead tailback, especially with Gus Edwards questionable to start the year.
Ronnie Stanley Is in Shape
Before the Ravens went on "break" between minicamp and training camp, Harbaugh said left tackle Ronnie Stanley's mission was to get in the best shape of his life.
It seems like mission accomplished, or at least pretty close.
"His body composition is really good," Harbaugh said. "He's close to where he's been in the past when he's been at his best. I give him a lot of credit for the training he's done. [Now] just get the ankle there, and I'm looking forward to having him back out [at practice]."
Harbaugh Calls Out Anonymous Lamar Jackson Critic
There's been a strong rebuke of the comments made by an unnamed defensive coordinator about Lamar Jackson, saying he'll never be a Tier 1 quarterback even if he wins MVP 12 times.
LeBron James and plenty of pundits have fired back. On Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the comment.
"I don't know who this guy named anonymous is. I haven't met him yet. I don't even know why we report on what he has to say," Harbaugh said. "It is what it is. It's just baloney. It's a big nothing burger."