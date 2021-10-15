By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Chargers

Oct 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101521-BTN
BTN-1

Series history between the two teams, with the Ravens holding the slight advantage. Baltimore is 3-1 against the Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium, but the Chargers won the last meeting in the 2018 Wild-Card playoffs.

BTN-2

Offensive yards per game this season for the Ravens, ranking them atop the league. The Chargers sit at No. 7 with 411.4 yards per game.

BTN-3

Total yards posted by Lamar Jackson through the first five weeks, leading the league ahead of Tom Brady (1,803) and Patrick Mahomes (1,643)

BTN-4

Passing yards by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert so far this season, ranking him fourth in the league and one spot ahead of Jackson (1,519)

BTN-5

Number of teams in the NFL that have two players with at least 400 receiving yards. The Ravens are alone with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (451) and tight end Mark Andrews (400).

BTN-6

Receiving yards by Andrews this season, leading the league at his position ahead of Travis Kelce (369) and Darren Waller (319)

BTN-7

Receiving yards for Chargers wideout Mike Williams, ranking him fifth in the league

BTN-8

Plays of 20+ yards this season for the Ravens offense, the most in the league. Baltimore has seven runs of 20 or more yards and 24 passes.

BTN-9

Rushing yards allowed per game by the Chargers so far this season, ranking them last in the league. The Chargers have had at least eight defenders in the box just 9% of the time (the league average is 24%).

BTN-10

Total yards Jackson posted in his last meeting with the Chargers, in the 2018 Wild-Card playoffs. Jackson was held to 194 passing yards and 54 rushing yards. He fumbled three times, losing one.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Nick Boyle Is 'Getting Close' to Returning

Tavon Young played his best game yet vs. Colts and is feeling back in top shape. Young says another retaliation hit will 'never happen again.'
news

Ravens Running Game Looks to Bounce Back vs. Chargers

A 43-game streak of 100-yard rushing games ended in Week 5, but the Ravens running game will look to rebound against the Chargers.
news

Rashod Bateman Expected to Make His Debut vs. Chargers

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the rookie will play against Los Angeles, and his teammates expect to him him to make a difference.
news

Ravens Fans Can Now Bid on Game-Used Gear 

The Ravens have partnered with I Got It to allow fans to bid and win game-used collectibles and autographed memorabilia from their favorite players, past and present.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chargers: Lamar Jackson Returns, Sammy Watkins Still Out

Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday after a one-day absence due to illness. Alejandro Villeneuva (knee) also returned to practice, while Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been sidelined all week.
news

Pundit Picks: Every CBS Writer Thinks Chargers Beat Ravens

The majority of pundits are picking the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Baltimore Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium in Week 6.
news

Late for Work 10/15: Majority of Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Bart Scott doubles down on dissing Marquise Brown. The Ravens have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice With Illness

It's the third time this season that Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has missed a mid-week day of practice.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Won't Throw Rashod Bateman Into the Fire 

Ravens want to start faster offensively. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa must be given special attention. Ravens may need to restock on two-point conversion plays. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown fires back at Bart Scott's criticism.
news

'One of a Kind' vs. 'Prototype': Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert Is a Premier Matchup

Viewers are in for a treat Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium with two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league squaring off.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers will square off at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. 
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising