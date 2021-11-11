By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Dolphins

How the Ravens have outscored Miami in nine career games with Head Coach John Harbaugh, who has won eight of nine, including a 59-10 rout in Miami to kick off the 2019 regular season
Harbaugh's record in primetime games, the second-best winning percentage (.674) in the league behind the Seattle Seahawks (.722)
Lamar Jackson's total yards (passing + rushing) this season, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL. He's ninth in the league in passing yards (2,209) and sixth in rushing yards (600).
Jackson posted a perfect passer rating in his first trip to Miami in 2019, completing 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, he coined the phrase, "Not bad for a running back."
In his first NFL game in Miami, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown put on a show near his hometown with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Brown has 682 receiving yards so far this season, ranked sixth in the NFL. His six touchdowns are tied for seventh in the league.
After piling up 247 yards against the Vikings, the Ravens have the top-ranked rushing unit in the NFL, averaging 161.6 yards per game. The Dolphins enter with the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense, allowing 111.0 yards per contest.
While the Ravens have the league's top rushing unit, the Dolphins have the worst, averaging just 75.1 yards per game on the ground.
In two career games against the Ravens, Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett has a 47.06 completion percentage – the lowest among any team he's ever faced. Brissett has lost both games and thrown for 215 yards and one touchdown.
Receptions for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle so far this season, which is tied for the second-most catches by a wide receiver in his first nine career games in NFL history
Interceptions for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard since 2017, which is the most in the NFL over that span. Howard led the league with 10 interceptions in 2020 and has two so far this season.