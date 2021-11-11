By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Dolphins

How the Ravens have outscored Miami in nine career games with Head Coach John Harbaugh, who has won eight of nine, including a 59-10 rout in Miami to kick off the 2019 regular season

Harbaugh's record in primetime games, the second-best winning percentage (.674) in the league behind the Seattle Seahawks (.722)

Lamar Jackson's total yards (passing + rushing) this season, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL. He's ninth in the league in passing yards (2,209) and sixth in rushing yards (600).

Jackson posted a perfect passer rating in his first trip to Miami in 2019, completing 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, he coined the phrase, "Not bad for a running back."

In his first NFL game in Miami, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown put on a show near his hometown with four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Brown has 682 receiving yards so far this season, ranked sixth in the NFL. His six touchdowns are tied for seventh in the league.

After piling up 247 yards against the Vikings, the Ravens have the top-ranked rushing unit in the NFL, averaging 161.6 yards per game. The Dolphins enter with the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense, allowing 111.0 yards per contest.

While the Ravens have the league's top rushing unit, the Dolphins have the worst, averaging just 75.1 yards per game on the ground.

In two career games against the Ravens, Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett has a 47.06 completion percentage – the lowest among any team he's ever faced. Brissett has lost both games and thrown for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Receptions for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle so far this season, which is tied for the second-most catches by a wide receiver in his first nine career games in NFL history

Interceptions for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard since 2017, which is the most in the NFL over that span. Howard led the league with 10 interceptions in 2020 and has two so far this season.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Dolphins

After a four-game homestand, the Ravens (6-2) return to the road on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins (2-7).
news

Late for Work 11/11: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins 'TNF' Matchup 

Stephen A. Smith and Keyshawn Johnson debate Lamar Jackson versus Tom Brady for MVP. The Ravens have come up big on fourth-and-short this season. What are the Ravens' biggest offseason needs?
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Choice Over Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to beat the Miami Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football'.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

Sammy Watkins (thigh) was upgraded to a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Brandon Williams (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable. Nick Boyle (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger) is questionable.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Aren't Wearing Color Rush on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants against the Dolphins on 'Thursday Night Football' in Miami.
news

Mailbag: Is Lamar Jackson Running Too Much?

Who will replace DeShon Elliott at safety and how does it affect the defense? Will Rashod Bateman's targets drop once Sammy Watkins returns? Could Pat Ricard turn into Peyton Hillis?
news

Late for Work 11/10: Battle-Tested Ravens Handle Adversity Better Than Any Other Team

Are the Steelers the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC North? Bold prediction has Lamar Jackson passing for 5,000 yards and running for 1,000.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Continue to Climb

After another thrilling win, the Ravens climbed in almost every power ranking and are as high as No. 5.
news

Marlon Humphrey Strives for a Better Second Half

As an All-Pro cornerback, Marlon Humphrey holds himself to a high standard, one he expects to meet in the second half of the season. 
news

Lamar Jackson Heads Home to South Florida a Different Quarterback

Two years ago, Lamar Jackson kicked off his 2019 MVP campaign with a monster performance and a catch phrase. Now he comes back a more fully realized player.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has No Explanation for Slow Starts But Seeks Solution

Dolphins head coach says he would have started Jacoby Brissett at quarterback if they played Tuesday. The talent of Baltimore's wide receivers was noticed by Marlon Humphrey back in training camp. Humphrey is happy for Jaylen Waddle's success, but wants to stop him Thursday night.
