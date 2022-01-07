By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Steelers

Jan 07, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010722-BTN
BTN-1

Sacks needed by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt to break Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5. Watt has 21.5 and had four sacks against Cleveland on Monday.

BTN-2

Seconds that Ben Roethlisberger takes to release the football on average this season. He's had the quickest release time among NFL quarterbacks in back-to-back seasons, per Next Gen Stats.

BTN-3

Roethlisberger's career record against the Ravens, including the playoffs

BTN-4

Catches needed by Mark Andrews to set the all-time franchise record for receptions in one season. With 99 catches, Andrews trails Derrick Mason, who had 103 in 2007.

BTN-5

Ravens record in their final regular season home game under Head Coach John Harbaugh

BTN-6

Receiving yards needed by Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for his first 1,000-yard season

BTN-7

Times that Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin will have faced each other after Sunday's game, tying Curly Lambeau vs. Steve Owen for the second-most frequent head coach matchup in NFL history

BTN-8

Pro Football Focus grade for defensive tackle Calais Campbell this season, the highest for any Baltimore defensive player. Andrews (91.6) is the only Raven with a higher grade.

BTN-9

Yards per game the Steelers have surrendered on the ground, second most in the NFL this season. Only the Texans (143.4) have yielded more.

BTN-10

Career-high yards gained by Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris in Week 17. Harris gained 181 of those yards against Cleveland after contact, per Next Gen Stats.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Excited for Starting Role in Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

Greg Roman and Mark Andrews share ideas to help him get open. Patrick Ricard missed as a key piece in Baltimore's offense. John Harbaugh and Tyler Huntley have respect for T.J. Watt's game-wrecking ability.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Will Start Regular-Season Finale Against Steelers

Tyler Huntley will make his fourth start of the season with Lamar Jackson still dealing with an ankle injury.
news

Past and Present Ravens Bid Farewell to Ben Roethlisberger With Lots of Respect and One 'I Hate You'

Former Ravens Ed Reed, Bart Scott and Jarret Johnson, as well as current Ravens players and coaches, share their experiences with Ben Roethlisberger.
news

Pundit Picks: Most Analysts See Ravens Beating Steelers

Pundits predict the Ravens will break their five-game losing streak against the Steelers in the regular-season finale.
news

Late for Work 1/7: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Regular-Season Finale

Former Ravens reflect on iconic hits on Ben Roethlisberger. Justin Tucker is among the top 10 most clutch players of the season.
news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Discusses Red Zone, Deep Ball Struggles

Wink Martindale is skeptical that 'Terminator' Ben Roethlisberger will retire. The Ravens need a 'three-game parlay' on Sunday. Diontae Johnson and Kendrick Green are placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for Pittsburgh. 
news

Patrick Ricard Lands on Injured Reserve, Nick Boyle on COVID List

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard is also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The game will be broadcast on CBS and kick off at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.
news

What Mink Thinks: I Genuinely Disliked Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was a great villain for Ravens fans, and that's what made him a treasured part of the rivalry.
news

Relive the Most Iconic Moments in Ravens-Ben Roethlisberger History

From his first NFL game to countless scramble touchdowns, bone-crushing hits and plenty of picks, Ben Roethlisberger has had a lot of moments to remember versus the Ravens.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Uniform Combo for the First Time in Final Week

Baltimore will wear its black jersey and white pants for the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
Advertising